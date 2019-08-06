Founder of the capital management firm Morgan Creek Antony Pompliano said on CNBC’s Squawk Box that over half of his net worth is in Bitcoin (BTC). In a video published on Twitter on Aug. 6, channel’s another guest, Canadian businessman and TV personality Kevin O'Leary, called this “a shame”:

“That’s crazy. I forbid that, that’s insane, that breaches everything about diversification in investing. [...] 50 percent? shame on you! That's nuts!”

In this turn, Pompliano asked how much of O’Leary’s current net worth is in the stock market. O’Leary did not answer the question and instead stated that he does not hold over 5% in a single stock, suggesting that this choice ensures diversification of his portfolio.

Diversification in the stock market
Before this discussion took place, Pompliano also explained why — according to him — not holding Bitcoin as part of a portfolio is irresponsible:

“We’re now entering a position where it’s actually irresponsible for institutions to not have exposure to this asset, and the reason is their job is to find assets that actually can provide non-correlation to the rest of the markets, especially in times of global instability.”

As Cointelegraph reported last month, previously O'Leary said that cryptocurrencies pose serious compliance challenges for the financial services industry.

In a tweet on Aug. 5, the veteran gold bug and well-known Bitcoin naysayer Peter Schiff also slammed CNBC for giving Bitcoin more airtime than gold.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: The Altcoin segment weighs heavily and drags Bitcoin down

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: The Altcoin segment weighs heavily and drags Bitcoin down

Below the current price, the first support level is at $11,270 (price congestion support), then the second at $10,675 (price congestion support) and the third one at $9,700 (price congestion support).

More Bitcoin News

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD squeezes through $230 the second time in 2 days

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD squeezes through $230 the second time in 2 days

Ethereum is said to be breaking away from the altcoins to become an independent cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. However, at the moment the second largest crypto is still reacting to Bitcoin price actions.

More Ethereum News

Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD forced closer to $0.31 critical support – Confluence Detector

Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD forced closer to $0.31 critical support – Confluence Detector

Ripple recently pulled a fascinating move stepping a whisker above $0.33. Unfortunately, the altcoins continue to lag behind Bitcoin’s recovery. For example, while Ripple has only managed to hit highs at $0.3309 from July 29 $0.299, Bitcoin zoomed from $9,472.95 to $12,315 in the same period.

More Ripple News

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls stop short of $100.00

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls stop short of $100.00

Litecoin (LTC), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with the market value of $6.1 billion has gained nearly 3% of its value on a day-on-day basis to trade at $98.00 at the time of writing.

More Litecoin News

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism

The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location