- Micree Zhan, the ousted CEO of Bitmain, earlier regained the control of Beijing Bitmain operations.
- He has recently suspended the deliveries of Bitmain’s mining hardware to customers without specifying the reason.
- A company statement has reassured employees that Bitmain will compensate for all damages they may suffer.
Micree Zhan, the ousted CEO of Bitmain, is reportedly regaining control of Beijing Bitmain operations and blocking product delivery from its Shenzhen factory. Zhan ordered his employees to stop shipping Bitmain products to customers. The reason for his decision remains unclear.
According to an earlier Cointelegraph report, Zhan appears to have re-obtained the legal representative position of the Bitmain mainland China subsidiary. The latter is in the control of co-founder Jihan Wu. In a recent company statement, Wu reassured employees that the situation is under control. He added that they are solving the situation through legal channels, referring to damage caused by Zhan.
