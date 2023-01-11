Ethereum Layer-2 (L2) on-chain activity has been increasing to the extent that the leading two networks now process more transaction volume than the Ethereum network.
Layer-2 networks Arbitrum and Optimism have seen an increase in transactions over the past three months. Comparatively, aside from a few spikes, transactions on the Ethereum network have declined by around 33% since late October according to Etherscan.
This has enabled the two L2s combined to flip Ethereum for this metric, according to Dune Analytics data.
The chart shows Ethereum processed over 1.06 million transactions on Jan. 10 whereas Arbitrum and Optimism combined processed over 1.12 million transactions.
Additionally, Optimism has now surpassed Arbitrum in terms of daily transactions following a steady uptrend in activity since September.
Layer-2 ecosystem analytics website L2beat reported all L2 activity in terms of transactions per second (TPS) surpassed that of Ethereum in October, and has remained above it since.
L2 activity in TPS - l2beat.com
On Jan. 10, Ethereum processed an average of around 12 TPS compared to the L2’s average of nearly 16.5 TPS.
Arbitrum and Optimism combined represent almost 80% of the entire layer-2 ecosystem according to L2beat.
Arbitrum One remains the market leader in terms of total value locked (TVL) with its around $2.34 billion in collateral giving it a 52.5% market share.
Optimism, in second place, has a TVL of $1.28 billion with a 28.6% market share.
According to Nansen researcher Martin Lee, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols are one of the key drivers of the adoption of the Optimism chain.
Other layer twos such as zk-rollup StarkNet have also been processing more transactions recently. StarkWare technology also powers other solutions including ImmutableX and dYdX.
In October, it was reported StarkNet was processing more transactions per week than the Bitcoin (BTC $17,422) network.
Additionally, Starkscan reports the network is at an all-time high in terms of TVL at $5.2 million.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: Three warning signs for ETH bulls
Ethereum price action over the last few hours has produced two local tops, which could catalyze a shift in trend, favoring bears. Interestingly, this move resembled a similar local top formed in mid-December that led to a steep correction.
Ethereum Classic price to collect liquidity one way or another, here's what traders should watch for
Ethereum Classic price has cultivated a new narrative as the bulls produced a massive 25% influx on January 4. The upswing was the largest daily gainer for ETC since July 16's 31% rise.
Hedera Hashgraph price: This is why HBAR’s 21% rally could be coming to an end
Hedera Hashgraph price has been the recipient of the recovery bullishness noted across the crypto market, which brought the total value of all cryptocurrencies above $800 billion. The altcoin is inching closer to tagging the December 2022 highs.
Binance clarifies $1 billion stablecoin backing gap was a “timing mismatch”
Binance admitted that due to periodically rebalancing, Binance-Peg BUSD did not always seem to be backed by Paxos-issued BUSD. Binance further clarified that the data imbalance did not impact the redemption made by users.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.