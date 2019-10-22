Opera now allows Bitcoin payments via its browser for its 350 million users

Web browser Opera detailed the launch of their new feature allowing Bitcoin payments to be made.

Additionally, it has enabled for a Bitcoin (BTC) and Tron (TRX) card into the built-in crypto wallet.

Opera detailed the update in a press release, noting that their 350 million users can now send and receive BTC directly from the browser, as well as use the cryptocurrency for purchasing goods and services on e-commerce websites.

Furthermore, the browser now enables adding a Bitcoin and TRON (TRX) card into the built-in Crypto Wallet to keep track of the cryptocurrency owned.

The head of crypto at Opera, Charles Hamel, commented on the new feature launch: