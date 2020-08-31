OPT was up by more than 9,000% in the first few days of trading.

The initial price of OPT was $0.1 and the digital asset is currently trading at $8.

OPT has experienced a robust uptrend on the shorter time frames like the 1-hour and 4-hour charts. After an initial spike, OPT consolidated and ended up trading at around $3-4 for the next few days before a breakout above $5 and a continuation move one day later towards $9.64 on Poloniex.

OPT/USD 4-hour chart

Bulls are comfortably trading above the 12-EMA at $7.73 and they have defended the 26-EMA once before. This last leg up is accompanied by an increase in trading volume and fueled by positive news from OpenPredict. The most important resistance level is established at $9.64 and of course, the psychological level at $10.

The last leg up had a rejection at around $9.31 but OPT is still holding its 12-EMA on the 4-hour chart.