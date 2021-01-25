In many blockchain circles, 2020 has been dubbed the year of decentralized finance, otherwise known as DeFi. While the rest of the world struggled with fears of COVID-19 and rising economic uncertainties, cryptocurrency communities were agog with DeFi – mining liquidity, borrowing stablecoins, and jumping in on the latest lending protocols.

Until Bitcoin’s rally in the latter part of the year, DeFi was the buzzword, with the “Total Volume Locked (TVL)” locked in the sector surpassing $1 billion in February 2020. The sector closed the year at above $15 billion – a growth of over 2,000% from January. As of press time, the TVL had risen to over $25 billion, representing another growth of $10 billion in less than a month.

But despite these interesting numbers, the gap between traditional financial markets and the DeFi sector is enormous. The US stock market, for instance, is valued at over $50 trillion. This is undoubtedly a mammoth figure when placed side by side with the humble $25 billion of the global DeFi market. A blockchain project is trying to change the narrative by allowing DeFi markets to tap into the potentials of existing traditional markets such as stock, real estate, and bonds. Its name is OpenDAO.

What’s this Big Dream of OpenDAO?

OpenDAO enables real-world assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate to be used meaningfully in the DeFi ecosystem via permissionless, trust minimized, transparent, secure and automated protocols.

OpenDAO has developed a bridge that connects real-world assets with on-chain DeFi assets. Beyond the tokenization of real-world assets, the blockchain firm is democratizing access to returns – a privilege that has so far been reserved for the world’s elite. Through its platform, anyone in the world, regardless of economic class, will be able to invest in real-world assets such as real estate and stocks. By evening the playing field, OpenDAO is bringing more value to the DeFi sector and pioneering a redistribution of wealth.

The firm’s solution is captured in three primary protocols – a stablecoin, a blockchain infrastructure known as Cash Box, and an open market.

Through its up and coming native stablecoin (USDO), anyone across the globe can explore the value and profits present in real-world assets. As earlier mentioned, individuals can easily expose their DeFi portfolio to stocks, bonds, and real estate.

The solution works both ways. On one end, there are DeFi enthusiasts who want investment access to real-world assets. And on the other, individuals who want to tokenize their real-world assets, using them as collateral to earn. Although the APY offered to liquidity providers for real-world assets is currently around 9%, it will increase to between 13% and 20% in the future. This makes an investment on OpenDAO more lucrative than a typical savings account, and the addition of an OpenDAO debit card (expected to be introduced in 2021) will make the deal even sweeter.

OpenDAO uses an infrastructure called Cash Box to facilitate the exchange of tokenized assets by creating on-chain liquidity. In the Cash Box setup, participants are rewarded for providing liquidity. Liquidity providers supply stable tokens which become a perpetual counterparty to anyone with collateralized tokens. The setup gives room for open price discovery without depending on centralized infrastructures.

The third protocol is the Open Market, which is “a money market for lenders and borrowers to interact with real-world collateral.” Borrowers can tokenize their real-world assets and use them as collateral while lenders earn a high yet stable interest from providing stable tokens.

OpenDAO Governance

“OPEN” is the native token of the blockchain network. Token owners are automatically granted governance rights. These rights include the ability to vote on new assets to be onboarded, as well as DAO participation fees, amongst others.

In closing, OpenDAO has the potential to tip the scales of the entire DeFi sector. DeFi’s ability to capture even a fraction of several trillion-dollar real-world markets will push the sector to new heights. An even more interesting fact is the opportunity for passive income that OpenDAO is creating.