BoJ fireworks Fed Pivot? Crypto a touch higher

These markets are just not getting any easier. Friday was going so well until about 2pm as GBP/USD drifted toward 1.1050 (which is now a huge level of support by the way) and risk markets remained on the backfoot, but then we had a headline hit the wires and everything changed.

The FED’s resident whisperer - Nick Timiraos from the WSJ - published an article confirming the FED would hike 75bps for the fourth meeting in a row but more importantly whether and how the FED would signal a slower pace of hikes moving forward. Following this San Francisco president Mary Daly spoke of how it was time to start talking about the slowing of the pace of hikes. A market that had got itself incredibly bearish and long USD turned on a dime and we witnessed a vicious turnaround. Stocks closed 2% higher as the USD was sold off across the board. Is this truly the FED pivot? I am sceptical but the market was buoyed.

If the above wasn’t enough, there was more. For those eagle eyed readers, we flagged on Friday the chance of the Bank of Japan intervening in the Yen market as they are concerned over the level of their currency. It is safe to say they acted. USD/JPY moved from 151.85 down to 146.00 as the central bank relentlessly bought Yen. We have actually sold our Yen longs into the move and taken profit. They will undoubtedly act again if the pair were to get toward the highs seen on Friday but we also believe they need to announce a policy shift if they are to truly see the Yen higher. The BoJ meeting this week (Oct 28th) will provide further clarity as to their plans.

Late last night we saw BoJo pull out the leadership race. You can hear the nation’s collective sigh of relief. It’s quite interesting that GBP/USD isn’t significantly higher as a knee jerk reaction which, for me, is quite telling. That or I’m just the most bearish man when it comes to the UK and the GBP. I remain short GBP/USD but a break of 1.1500 will see me lick my wounds and step away from the trade.

Crypto traded higher following the headlines on Friday and we continue to favour a move to the topside next year. We continue to advocate buying dips with ETH/GBP our preferred play. I have to admit, my conviction is currently at recent lows. I will be looking at how the UK leadership election plays out, how stocks trade today and how UK gilts react for further direction but it is safe to say things have got a bit more difficult.