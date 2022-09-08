ECB to deliver verdict.
GBP hits a 37-year low.
Crypto recovers losses.
USD continued to soar yesterday which saw cable hit levels not seen since 1985 as Bailey warned that a recession was the “most likely outcome” as UK gilt 2 year yields collapsed approximately 8%.
The push down was also fuelled by sustained fears surrounding the exponential government borrowing required to cap energy prices. USDJPY continued its rampage up before hitting a wall at 145.00 whilst EUR lethargically followed cable down. With the dollar rallying across the board, EURUSD’s muted response was a sign of things to come and as the US woke up, gilt 2 year yields reversed and EURUSD quickly broke out. A squeeze driven by investors closing shorts and positioning ahead of today’s big event, the ECB rate decision.
All eyes will be on the ECB today as they decide what rate is needed to combat the relentless inflation. Spurred by a flurry of hawkish comments coming out of the ECB this week, markets have priced in an 80% chance that the ECB hike by 75 points. Despite some economists calling for a mammoth 100 points increase, the debate is really between 50 or 75. Given the positioning of the market and what has already been priced in, a print of 50 points could see EUR take a dive towards 0.97. Investors will be looking to dissect Lagarde’s every word as she speaks after, with any misalignment or dovish mention of a more data-driven response going forward throwing the market into freefall. On the other hand, we think that the likely scenario of 75 points will see a temporary relief rally which the desk would be looking to sell into. Finally, the scribe believes a 100 point hike is unlikely, however this print would see EURUSD rocket.
The last time the crypto market saw BTC at yesterday’s lows, ETH sat at around 700 USD - a stark contrast to ETH’s current lows at 1500 USD. This emphasises ETH’s dominance ahead of the ETH merger which is fast approaching and may see some ETH selling ahead of it. As yesterday closed, BTC and ETH were also swept with the general macro risk rally and hit 19455 and 1655 USD before drifting down into the early hours of this morning. Global asset management firm Brevan Howard was back in the spotlight yesterday as further details emerged of their new crypto-focussed fund which has raised over $213m across two sub-entities. A further sign of the growing institutional inflows into crypto.
Given the deteriorating health of the UK economy and the continuing dominance of USD, the desk is looking to be short cable and to continue adding on any rallies. Going into the ECB decision, we don’t look to be holding any EUR but look to instead react on the data. A print of 50 would see the desk quickly get short whilst 75 would see the desk try and sell any potential rallies. We look to express these views through EURUSD and EURCHF.
