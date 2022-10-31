Dow posts best week for 48 years
ETH leads the crypto charge
Month end flows to dominate
I return from a week away to complex markets that are seeking consensus. Stocks have performed amazingly well despite a mixed, at best, earnings week. The Dow Jones posted its biggest weekly gain since 1976 as hopes grew for signs of a dovish pivot from the FED this week. In Crypto land ETH broke above its one year downtrend that we highlighted last week and surged to 1670 over the weekend before consolidating. All this should have seen the USD on the back foot but we open in familiar territory with Euro 0.9940 and gbp 1.1560.
This is a data packed week with services and manufacturing PMI’s, Non farm payrolls and most importantly the FOMC rate decision. As previously mentioned it feels like familiar territory with markets rallying into the decision in the hope of a slow down in the hiking process. For once it feels like it may get it, but the question becomes will this translate into a sustained rally if all that is signalled is 50 Bps hikes from here on in? More on that Wednesday when we head into the decision.
For today month end flows are likely to dominate FX. Stocks point to mild USD selling but nothing to get carried away with. We stick with long Euro and Gbp positions respecting the breaks of 1.1500 and 0.900. We have added to our ETH longs at the open this morning with a trailing 1500 stop. The timing of the break higher in ETH is tough with so much event risk, but this market feels like a coiled spring so in our view it is worth respecting the move and giving momentum a chance.
Disclaimer
BCB Group comprises BCB Prime Services Ltd (UK), BCB Payments Ltd (UK), BCB Digital Ltd (UK) and BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC. BCB Payments Ltd is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, no. 807377, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 as an Authorised Payment Institution. BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC, a company incorporated under the laws of the Swiss Confederation in the canton of Neuchâtel with business identification number CHE-415.135.958, is an SRO member of VQF, an officially recognized self-regulatory organization (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act. This update: 14 Oct 2020.
The information contained in this document should not be relied upon by investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. It is gathered from various sources and should not be construed as guidance. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to buy or sell digital assets or any equivalents or any security or investment product of any kind either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. The views expressed in this document about the markets, market participants and/or digital assets accurately reflect the views of BCB Group. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees, should not be relied on and are subject to change. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. This document may contain statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation and regulatory actions, competitive and general economic factors and conditions and the occurrence of unexpected events. Past performance of the digital asset markets or markets in their derivative instruments is not a viable indication of future performance with actual results possibly differing materially from those stated herein. We will not be responsible for any losses incurred by a client as a result of decisions made based on any information provided.
