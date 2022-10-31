Dow posts best week for 48 years

ETH leads the crypto charge

Month end flows to dominate

I return from a week away to complex markets that are seeking consensus. Stocks have performed amazingly well despite a mixed, at best, earnings week. The Dow Jones posted its biggest weekly gain since 1976 as hopes grew for signs of a dovish pivot from the FED this week. In Crypto land ETH broke above its one year downtrend that we highlighted last week and surged to 1670 over the weekend before consolidating. All this should have seen the USD on the back foot but we open in familiar territory with Euro 0.9940 and gbp 1.1560.

This is a data packed week with services and manufacturing PMI’s, Non farm payrolls and most importantly the FOMC rate decision. As previously mentioned it feels like familiar territory with markets rallying into the decision in the hope of a slow down in the hiking process. For once it feels like it may get it, but the question becomes will this translate into a sustained rally if all that is signalled is 50 Bps hikes from here on in? More on that Wednesday when we head into the decision.

For today month end flows are likely to dominate FX. Stocks point to mild USD selling but nothing to get carried away with. We stick with long Euro and Gbp positions respecting the breaks of 1.1500 and 0.900. We have added to our ETH longs at the open this morning with a trailing 1500 stop. The timing of the break higher in ETH is tough with so much event risk, but this market feels like a coiled spring so in our view it is worth respecting the move and giving momentum a chance.

