- Ondo price retested 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.01 on Tuesday.
- ONDO’s Daily Active Addresses are rising and Supply on Exchange is decreasing.
- A daily candlestick close below $1 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ondo (ONDO) price found support at $1.01 level on Tuesday. Recent on-chain data indicates growing demand for the network alongside a decrease in supply on exchanges. These factors indicate ONDO's price is primed for a rally, aiming to retest its previous all-time high of $1.48.
Ondo price shows potential
Ondo price found support at $1.01 on Tuesday, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, drawn from a swing low of $0.72 on May 14 to a swing high of $1.48 on June 3.
If this level holds, Ondo's price could rally 20% from its current trading price of $1.19 to tag its June 14 daily high of $1.44.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is retracing from overbought conditions and looking to stabilize around the mean value of 50. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator has slipped below its mean level of zero. If bulls are indeed making a comeback, then both momentum indicators must maintain their positions above their respective mean levels. Such a development would add a tailwind to the recovery rally.
If the bulls are aggressive and the overall crypto market outlook is positive, ONDO could reach or even surpass its previous all-time high of $1.48, setting a new record.
ONDO/USDT 1-day chart
Santiment's Exchange Flow balance for ONDO shows the net movement of tokens into and out of exchange wallets. A positive value indicates more ONDO entered than exited, suggesting selling pressure from investors. Conversely, a negative value indicates more ONDO left the exchange than entered, indicating less selling pressure from investors.
In ONDO’s case, the Exchange Flow balance has slumped from -526,320 to -8.04 million in one day, coinciding with a 5% price rise. This negative uptick indicates increased buying activity among investors.
During this event, the ONDO Supply on Exchanges declined by 3% in one day. This is a bullish development, which further denotes investor confidence in ONDO.
ONDO Exchange Flow balance and Supply on Exchanges chart
Santiment’s Daily Active Addresses index, which helps track network activity over time, aligns with the bullish outlook noted from a technical perspective. The rise in the metric signals greater blockchain usage, while declining addresses point to lower demand for the network.
In ONDO’s case, Daily Active Addresses have risen 36% in the last three days. This rise indicates that demand for ONDO’s network is growing, which could rally Ondo's price.
ONDO Daily Active Addresses chart
However, if ONDO's daily candlestick closes below $1 and establishes a lower low on the daily timeframe, it may signal a shift in market dynamics that favors bearish sentiment. Such a change could nullify the bullish outlook, leading to a 12% crash in the Ondo price to the previous support level of $0.87.
