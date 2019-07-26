- Omise plans to use funds for developing Omise.Go and Go.Exchange.
- Omise Holdings aims to decentralize traditional financial services and make way for open financial infrastructure.
The parent company of OmiseGo (OMG) and GO.Exchange - Omise Holdings - has announced an investment from Nomura Holdings, a massive Japanese investment group. The size of the investment remains unclear but is expected to scale the company's operations across several fields including blockchain technology, payments and digital asset exchanges.
According to the announcement, a part of the fund will be supporting the ongoing development of OmiseGo and Go.Exchange. Omise CEO, Jun Hasegawa expressed his hope for the upcoming project, noting the willingness of the "regulated finance world” to embrace “the financial services, open infrastructure and disruptive technology we’re developing.”
Hasegawa prompted governments to be forward-thinking by urging the regulators to be open to innovations in the field. He said:
“The speed of blockchain regulation, policy and compliance continue to impact our industry, but we can’t allow that to stifle our growth. [W]e’re seeking jurisdictions with stable and transparent regulatory frameworks and forward-thinking governments.”
Being one of the early financiers to explore digital asset custody, Nomura offers financial services to individuals and institutional customers in 30 countries. As per Omise, this investment "could help lead the charge of the next wave of financial innovation.” The firm is aiming for growth of the asset tokenization market, helping new businesses and developing a financial system that's more inclusive in nature.
Omise Holdings is planning to make way for open financial infrastructure, combining traditional and non-traditional services and portals. The Ethereum-based OmiseGo network aims decentralization of traditional financial services. According to its website, the firm “facilitates self-sovereign financial services across geographies, asset classes and applications.”
OMG/USD daily chart
As can be seen, after getting the funding from Nomura, the price of OMG/USD went up from $1.55 to $1.70. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20), SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves are all trending above the daily price, with the SMA 200 acting as immediate market resistance. Since then, the market had two slightly bearish sessions and is priced at $1.67.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
