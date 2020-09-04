OMG Network Technical Analysis: OMG/USD 17% bounce might not be enough to regain the uptrend

- OMG/USD had a significant bounce from the low of $3.29 but it’s already facing resistance from the 26-EMA.
- The daily chart doesn’t look good for OMG as there are very few support levels on the way down.
OMG price is currently trading at $4.11 after a notable bounce from the low of $3.29. Before the overall market crash, OMG managed to peak at $9.82 after a massive 600% bull rally in only 20 days.
OMG/USD daily chart
Even at the current price, OMG is still up 1,271% from the 2020-low at $0.3 formed on March 12. Unfortunately, bulls have lost the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which are now looking for a bear cross. The RSI was extremely overextended and has now cooled off at 50 points.
The overall picture is not bad, however, there aren’t many support levels on the way to $1.37. Bulls will find a notable support point at $2.46, formed on August 18 as well as the daily 100-EMA and the 200-EMA.
OMG/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the shorter time frame, OMG has bounced off the 200-MA with the help of an overextended RSI and it’s now facing some resistance at the 26-EMA ($4.3) and the 100-EMA at $4.5
Unfortunately, the 50-MA and the 100-MA have crossed bearishly and will act as a strong resistance point. Usually, assets will bounce back up and get rejected from the MAs before the next leg down.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin seems poised to fill CME gap at $9,600, but how likely would it be?
The flagship cryptocurrency has been on a downward spiral for a couple of days now. The declines commenced just after BTC failed to hold above $12,000 following a breakout earlier this week.
ETH contract calls on steroids, price may follow the lead
Ethereum's collapse gathered pace after the price broke below the critical support level of $400. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $388.79, down nearly 11% from this time on Thursday.
TRX/USD continues surging, but different technical metrics spell trouble
TRON's TRX has been one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-20 recently. The coin has gained over 15% on a day-to-day basis and over 80% on a weekly basis.
XRP/USD is not out of woods as long as it stays below $0.31
Ripple's XRP regained ground after a severe sell-off to $0.2400 during early Asian hours on Friday. Currently, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2640, having gained over 7% since the start of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.