OMG Network Price Analysis: OMG/USD sees another 70% price explosion towards $10

OMG was up by 280% in the last three days after a massive bull rally.

OMG/USD is experiencing a significant surge in trading volume.

OMG Network is outperforming all the coins in the market but it’s also signaling that a possible reversal is coming. The digital asset has surpassed the $1 billion market capitalization ranking at 23rd on CoinMarketCap.

OMG/USD daily chart

Not much to say about the daily chart which was in a slow uptrend before but has exploded in the last three days. OMG is now trading at $7 after a rejection from $10, something quite expected considering the magnitude of the initial move. The RSI is extremely overextended at 95 points.

Something similar happened on May 23 when the RSI also got to 91 points and OMG dropped from $2.22 to $1.48 in the next week.