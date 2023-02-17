The Capital Market Authority (CMA), Oman’s financial markets regulator, looks to establish a new regulatory framework for the virtual asset industry in the Sultanate.
According to a Feb. 14 press release, the new rules would include oversight of virtual asset activities, a licensing process for virtual asset service providers (VASPs), and a framework to identify and mitigate risks surrounding the new asset class. The announcement reads:
The aim of this new regulation is to establish a market regime for virtual assets that include rules to prevent market abuse, including [thorough] surveillance and enforcement mechanisms.
Several virtual asset activities under the proposed guidelines include issuing crypto assets, tokens, crypto exchange products and services and initial coin offerings, among others.
XReg Consulting Limited, a virtual assets policy and regulatory consultant, and Said Al-Shahry and Partners, an Omani law firm, were enlisted to advise and assist the CMA in drafting the new regulations.
The financial markets regulators said the proposed regulatory framework aligns with Oman’s Vision 2040, an initiative to digitally transform the country’s economy while attracting global players to Oman.
While Oman looks to position itself as a leader in virtual asset adoption in the Middle East through the proposed regulatory oversight, the country’s central bank appears to be cautious regarding cryptocurrencies.
In October 2022, the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) urged citizens to exercise caution when transacting with cryptocurrencies, given the risks of fraud.
In repeated advisories, the CBO warned it has yet to license any entity to trade cryptocurrencies in Oman and that currency banking laws do not cover any digital currencies and activities involving their use.
However, the warning did not stop Omanis from holding and investing in digital assets. According to the recent Souq Analyst survey, about 65,000 residents, or 1.9% of the adult population, own cryptocurrencies in the country.
The study found that 62% of locals own crypto for the long term, while 25% said they use digital assets for learning and education. The rest said they use cryptocurrencies for daily trading.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
