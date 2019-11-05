OKEx new Tether (USDT) futures contract to support Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple markets

OKEx launch a new linear USDT futures contract to attract retail traders.

The contract can be traded at any time of the day and is settled daily.

A newly launched product on OKEx exchange, Tether (USDT) futures contract is quoted and settled in USDT. This particular contract is linear, in other words, it does not need hedging against the potential risk of inverse contracts.

Moreover, the contract will have up to 100x leveraging. The markets supported by this contract include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum Classic, EOS, Bitcoin SV and Tron. USDT derivative contract will be tradable 24/7 and will be subject to daily settlement.

According to the director of Financial market at OKEx, Lennix Lai:

“Most of the time, users are not willing to hold altcoins as margin, and they also see inverse contacts itself are complicated to understand. We see this linear contract would be an open door to many new retail traders. At OKEx, we’ve developed a safe, reliable, and stable environment for cryptocurrency trading, and strive to offer new services based on our customers’ interests.

