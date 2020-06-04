The massive Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx announced the launch of Ether (ETH) options contracts on its trading platform. In addition to this, the company say EOS options are on the way on the June 18th.

According to an official announcement the exchange, it is also donating 1,000 ETH, worth around USD 243,000 to its ETH/USD Options insurance fund, in a bid to minimize clawback risk. OKEx is known for its derivatives portfolio, which has stood out because of the volumes traded. the firm’s CEO, Jay Hao, said:

The launch of the ETH/USD options provides our users with more trading tools to fulfill their needs of executing different trading strategies. Based on the success of the OKEx BTC/USD options, we are confident to bring users a better options trading experience.

Ethereum options are already offered by Deribit but EOS options will be a new product. JEX may offer them already but they are not the same size as OKEx so the volume will surely increase. Jay Hao also said the "the innovation will never stop" let's hope so as there are many new and exciting products that will keep the crypto faithful entertained.