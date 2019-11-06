Tezos (XTZ) is newly listed on OKEx crypto exchange

The trading of Tezos went live today, November 6, 2019, at 9:00 AM UTC.

Crytocurrency exchange OKEx, has announced the new listing of Tezos (XTZ) onto its trading platform.

The trading of Tezos went live today, November 6, 2019, at 9:00 AM UTC.

Head of Operations Andy Cheung commented on the listing:

Tezos is a highly respected project with a robust community, and we’re happy to be able to add the value of the XTZ network to the OKEx ecosystem, where we strive to deliver a one-stop-shop for professional and retail traders.

At the time of writing, Tezos is seen trading up within gains of 1.40%, with a market capitalization of over $695 million.