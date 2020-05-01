OKEx Pool has joined an Ethereum 2.0 testnet as a Proof-of-Stake validator.

Crypto exchange OkEx’s staking division, OkEx Pool, recently announced that it is participating in an Ethereum 2.0 testnet in the form of a Proof-of-Stake validator. The exchange is now functioning as a validator of blocks in the Ethereum 2.0 Topaz testnet, which is launched by Prysmatic Labs.

The CSO of OkEx, Alysa Xu, said that the exchange believes in the potential of Ethereum and the role it is playing in the crypto space. She also added that OkEx is planning to promote Ethereum development after having “already established the collaboration with Prysmatic Labs.” The latter is one of the few firms working on Ethereum 2.0 client.

As for Ethereum 2.0, the Ethereum Foundation is permitting independent projects to come up with their own clients. Since the software defines how a blockchain functions, it is important for all installations to remain compatible with each other.

The Topaz testnet is a new iteration of Prysmatic Labs’ testing environment (launched on April 16). To access the Topaz testnet, one has to deposit ETH on the Goerli testnet, which is running standard Ethereum 1.0. This link is important o test the deposit contract - one of the crucial components of Ethereum 2.0. This smart contract manages all staking activity and is a significant part of the intended Phase 0 upgrade.

Back in January, the Ethereum Foundation issued a grant to the developers of Nimbus - another Ethereum 2.0 client. However, it is still unclear as to when Ethereum 2.0 will be rolled out officially.



