- OKEx Pool has joined an Ethereum 2.0 testnet as a Proof-of-Stake validator.
- OkEx noted that it is now validating blocks in the Ethereum 2.0 Topaz testnet, launched by Prysmatic Labs.
Crypto exchange OkEx’s staking division, OkEx Pool, recently announced that it is participating in an Ethereum 2.0 testnet in the form of a Proof-of-Stake validator. The exchange is now functioning as a validator of blocks in the Ethereum 2.0 Topaz testnet, which is launched by Prysmatic Labs.
The CSO of OkEx, Alysa Xu, said that the exchange believes in the potential of Ethereum and the role it is playing in the crypto space. She also added that OkEx is planning to promote Ethereum development after having “already established the collaboration with Prysmatic Labs.” The latter is one of the few firms working on Ethereum 2.0 client.
As for Ethereum 2.0, the Ethereum Foundation is permitting independent projects to come up with their own clients. Since the software defines how a blockchain functions, it is important for all installations to remain compatible with each other.
The Topaz testnet is a new iteration of Prysmatic Labs’ testing environment (launched on April 16). To access the Topaz testnet, one has to deposit ETH on the Goerli testnet, which is running standard Ethereum 1.0. This link is important o test the deposit contract - one of the crucial components of Ethereum 2.0. This smart contract manages all staking activity and is a significant part of the intended Phase 0 upgrade.
Back in January, the Ethereum Foundation issued a grant to the developers of Nimbus - another Ethereum 2.0 client. However, it is still unclear as to when Ethereum 2.0 will be rolled out officially.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
New month, new gains? Levels that bulls need to break
A necessary correction – that is the best definition of what happened on April 30, which saw a setback after cryptocurrencies went too far, too fast. Nevertheless, holding onto most gains shows that the trend remains positive.
Bitcoin rally to $17,000 in 6 months, Ethereum 2.0 issuance to reduce to 2 million
Cryptoassets are not relenting in the fight to start the month of May on a positive note. The cryptocurrency market is mainly in the green led by NEO (4.8%), IOTA (4.36%), Ripple (3.82%), and Ethereum (3.52%).
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls back down, hold above $200
Following an incredible rally above $200, Ethereum price extended the bullish action above $225. A new April high was formed at $227, however, the price did not stay up for long as a retreat occurred almost immediately.
IOTA Market Update: IOT/USD bullish interest intact, up 3% on a daily basis
IOTA price is among the biggest single-digit gainers on the market. It adjusted higher by 3.23% on the day from an opening value of $0.1770. On the upside, an intraday high has been achieved at $0.1839 but ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.