OKCoin collaborates with Simplex to start credit cards deposits

Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has announced a collaboration with Simplex, an Israeli-based credit card payments provider, to facilitate deposit services for its platform in fiat currency via credit and debit cards. The partnership will enable international users of OKCoin to make USD deposits using a debit or credit card, providing a fiat onramp for its clients worldwide. However, users from Europe, China and the United States will not be able to access this new function.

OKCoin CEO Tim Byun said:

“Traders and businesses come to OKCoin to seamlessly convert between fiat currencies and today’s leading digital assets. Our users have been asking about debit and credit cards and we are glad to deliver a new payment option for them.”

Nimrod Lehavi, Co-Founder and CEO of Simplex added:

“Easy and fast credit card payments, for mainstream users, is a key factor in wider adoption of crypto in general.”

Simplex has also collaborated with crypto exchange giants Binance to allow users to buy cryptocurrencies with their credit cards directly on Binance.com. OKCoin, on the other hand, has already started accepting deposits and withdrawals in US dollar, as well as trading against Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) and in the future, it will support more trading pairs.















