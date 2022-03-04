OKB price rallies as OKX exchange partners with Premier League champions Manchester City

- Premier league champions Manchester City signed a multi-year agreement with OKX as their crypto exchange partner.
- As part of a multi million-dollar deal, the Seychelles based exchange OKX will cover men's, women's and esports of Manchester City.
- OKB has posted double-digit gains, 15.5% over the past week, in response to OKX's partnership announcement.
Manchester City announced a multi-million dollar agreement with the world's second-largest exchange OKX. OKX, formerly OKeX, a Seychelles-based exchange would represent the champion Manchester City club's men's, women's and esports operations.
OKX forays into sports with Manchester City agreement
The world's second largest derivatives exchange, OKX has partnered with English Football Club, Manchester City. Founded in 1880, the club has revealed its partnership with cryptocurrency exchange OKX.
The reigning Premier League champion has signed a multi-million dollar deal with the cryptocurrency exchange partner. OKX powered over $20 trillion in cryptocurrency trades over the past 24 hours, making it one of the largest crypto exchanges.
Manchester City is considered the world's sixth most valuable Football club. This is the first sports deal for OKX, where the exchange poured millions of dollars. The deal ensures OKX exchange's presence in the Etihad Stadium and Academy Stadium through agreement with Manchester City.
The combined audience at both stadiums is 62,000, and this could boost the demand for OKX exchange and OKB, its native token. The exchange could attract Football fans, boost its user count, and drive native token OKB's demand higher.
Manchester City previously entered crypto through the metaverse, signing a deal with Sony. Proponents believe that their competitors, the Barcelona Football Club and Bundesliga League Club could soon follow in the footsteps of Manchester City.
OKX's native token OKB posted 15.5% gains over the past week. Proponents consider that the rise in OKB price is a response to OKX's partnership announcement.
