As the crypto market shows signs of a gradual recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC $20,184) holding above the psychologically important $20,000 level after its initial crash to $17,600 in June, this month still sets a record low for an average daily aggregate product volume across all digital asset investment products.
According to the report from CryptoCompare, published on Oct. 27, the average daily trading volume of institutional crypto products had fallen 34.1% — to $61.3 million in October. Almost all the products covered in the report recorded a large decline in average daily volumes, ranging from -24.3% to -77.5%.
The downward trend in daily trading is not limited to the recent market turmoil but dates back to November 2021, with a slight exception for May 2022. This October became the second month since September 2020 in which average daily volumes have fallen under $100 million.
However, the report traces some optimistic developments in other market markers. The total assets under management (AUM) across all digital asset investment products rose 1.76% to $22.9 billion compared with September. This was the first increase in AUM since July.
AUM in trust products, which accounts for 77.3% of the market, rose 2.34% to $17.7 billion in October, while AUM represented by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) fell 1.59% to $2.21 billion.
Another important marker is net flows. This October, weekly net flows for Bitcoin-based products recorded inflows averaging $8.37 million in October, and short Bitcoin-based products recorded the largest outflows, averaging $5.03 million. The situation is a lot worse for Ether (ETH $1,501) products, which recorded the second-largest negative net flows of $2.87 million.
At the same time, Ethereum blockchain’s native token ETH recorded better gains than BTC by Oct. 26, jumping approximately 14% to reach its weekly high of $1,554. As of publication time, the price of ETH stands at $1,508.
