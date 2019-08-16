Nvidia are back with a bang after the crypto miner craze rocked the company

Nvidia posted 17 per cent growth in revenue from USD 2.22 billion to USD 2.58 billion over the last quarter.

At its peak, the GPU giant posted revenue of USD 3.12 billion a figure largely influenced by increased demand from cryptocurrency miners.



While sales of desktop GPUs are down, the company cited increased demand for gaming laptop chips as one of the main drivers for its quarter on quarter growth.

Earnings: USD 1.24 per share, vs. USD 1.15 per share as expected by analysts

Revenue: USD 2.58 billion, vs. USD 2.54 billion as expected by analysts

Shares trade 7% higher in the aftermarket