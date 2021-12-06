Nubank invites users to become partners ahead of its IPO with pioneering NuSócios scheme

Leading Latin American challenger bank Nubank is set for a money-spinning IPO that’s expected to make it the largest financial institution across its native Brazil over the coming weeks. Whilst eyes will be firmly on the company’s stock market arrival, it’s Nubank’s NuSócios partnership scheme that hints at the true potential that fintech firms hold in empowering the communities they serve.

Despite being founded in 2013, Nubank has been elected the best financial institution in Brazil for three consecutive years by Forbes - indicating the sheer level of growth that the company has undergone in a relatively short space of time.

As Financial Times data shows, Nubank is rivalled only by UK challenger bank, Revolut in terms of most recent valuation - with both firms priced around $30 billion. However, Nubank intends to steal a march on the fintech industry in its upcoming IPO which the company hopes will return a new valuation of $50 billion.

The available data shows Nubank’s lofty ambitions may be justified. Following the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the challenger bank’s growth outstripped that of all of its rivals - with only investment platform Robinhood keeping a similar pace.

However, alongside its flagship IPO, Nubank is launching a new scheme that further underlines the greater levels of engagement and agility that challenger banks are capable of utilizing while the frigid infrastructures of their more traditional counterparts remain static.

In launching its NuSócios scheme, Nubank has invited its customers to become active partners in the company upon its launch. But what does this mean? And how can this pioneering new feature benefit the company’s sprawling Latin American user base? Let’s take a closer look at how Nubank has catered to its wider community:

Exploring Nubank’s NuSócios

Nubank has invited its app users to become active partners in the company through a scheme called NuSócios. Through this program, users are capable of securing “a little piece” of Nubank in the buildup to the challenger bank’s IPO

For users based in Brazil, it’s possible to find instructions on the Nubank mobile app that explains how it’s possible to become a partner in the company. Interestingly, the move has been likened to a popular practice in the world of cryptocurrency: airdrops. Although it’s also worth noting that at no point has Nubank used this terminology.

The NuSócios program launched in early November, and works by offering Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) to millions of users for free. According to the company’s website, Nubank anticipates that each BDR represents one-sixth of a class A common share in its parent corporation, Nu Holdings. This means that users can actively participate in the company’s IPO and see their wealth grow as Nubank’s stock rises.

Although Nubank is set for a dual listing in Brazil and the US, the NuSócios program will be part of the company’s Brazilian offering, and the distribution of BDRs will be capped at R$180 million - which equates to around $33 million. Though it’s been confirmed that management has the option to increase this cap by 25% “based on the number of BDRs.”

Significantly, Nubank’s NuSócios campaign appears to be intent on helping to further empower its users by offering them a taste of stock market investing. The incentive can help them to better understand how the stock market works without the risk of losing their money.

The Brazilian Depositary Receipts distributed by Nubank will be subject to a 12-month vesting period. It’s during this period that Nubank will invite users to learn more about investing and provide them with the tools to make their own decisions regarding what to do with their assets.

Significantly, the implementation of NuSócios represents an innovative drive towards financial inclusivity through hands-on experience of holding stocks and shares for Nubank’s customers. This represents a level of adaptability and push towards greater financial literacy that challenger banks’ more traditional counterparts have long struggled with.

Assessing the Scale of Nubank’s IPO

“Overall, despite a potential valuation of more than $50bn, the company has growth potential. Latin America has a population of more than 650 million people, where a fairly high proportion of the population is unbanked, giving the company an opportunity to continue to grow at a high rate. On average, Nubank adds 2 million customers a month, which is quite high” explained Maxim Manturov, head of investment research at Freedom Finance Europe.

“The bank's addressable market is estimated to be $269bn by 2025. Given its leading market position, rapidly growing customer base and introduction of new products the company will continue to grow its base and revenues at a rapid pace” he added.

This means that a challenger bank IPO of the magnitude of Nubank is unprecedented - so what can we expect to see when it finally comes to market?

Regarding Nubank’s IPO, we already know that the Brazilian fintech filed paperwork for its New York Stock Exchange listing on the 27th October 2021, with the debut looking set to take place by the end of 2021.

At this stage, the company is seeking to raise up to $3.2 billion through the sale of 289 million shares priced between $10 and $11 each. This would deliver a target valuation of around $50 billion - leaving Nubank around twice the size of fellow fintech, Robinhood, based on market capitalization.

However, the multi-billion dollar arrival of Nubank will leave a seismic imprint on the world of finance. The company’s NuSócios program shows that challenger banks are here to provide far more intricate services than their predecessors. If these initiatives can bring greater levels of financial inclusivity and literacy, the impact on users around the world will be huge.