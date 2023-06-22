Market picture
The crypto market has gained another 3.9% in the past 24 hours, reaching a capitalisation of $1.18 trillion. It has diverged from the stock indices, which have fallen sharply in the previous days due to expectations of a rate hike.
Bitcoin has surged more than 15% in two days, revisiting the area of April highs just above 30k. However, this is where the recovery has paused. Bitcoin needs to consolidate a bit before it can resume its ascent. Moreover, there are doubts that the cryptocurrency rally will continue soon, as the stock indices create a challenging environment for risk-sensitive assets across the board.
The technical targets for the BTCUSD correction are the 29.3 and 28.5 levels, 76.4% and 61.8% of the latest rally, respectively. If the decline is halted at either of these levels, we could expect new multi-month highs soon.
News background
The official launch of the new crypto exchange EDX Markets boosted Bitcoin’s rise. The project is backed by financial giants Citadel Securities, Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab. The market also reacted positively to BlackRock’s application to the SEC for a spot bitcoin ETF, filed last week.
Grayscale Investments’ GBTC bitcoin fund saw its trading volume increase five-fold to $80 million after BlackRock’s filing with the SEC. Following BlackRock, three other major investment firms - WisdomTree, Invesco and Bitwise - also applied for a spot bitcoin ETF.
Fed chief Jerome Powell said the regulator considers payment stablecoins as money and therefore has to regulate their issuance. He said it would be a “grave error” to allow large amounts of private funds to be created without oversight.
Stablecoins and DeFi projects could be the following targets of the SEC’s crackdown, according to investment bank Berenberg. After suing major exchanges, the SEC may now go after the issuers of the two largest stablecoins, Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Bitcoin’s 2023’s rally is just starting
Bitcoin price has shown incredible resilience to short sellers over the last few weeks. With the second quarter of 2023 nearing its end, BTC has made an impressive comeback and is likely to continue pushing higher.
Bitcoin ETF summer, Valkyrie investment firm joins BlackRock, WisdomTree, and Invesco in spot BTC application
Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is the current theme in the crypto market as institutional investors move to provide users with regulated options to participate in the BTC market. The trend has intensified so much that experts say it is the main driver behind the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally.
Over 70k LINK holders await Chainlink price to rally by 20% in order to gain profits
Chainlink price is slow in its recovery, which is impacting its investors as well, whose sentiment is turning more and more negative to the point where they chose to sell at a loss. Even now, for a chunk of the LINK holders to gain profits, they might have to wait for a while longer as a significant rally is required for it to occur.
XRP price could mark new 2023 highs on the back of institutional investors' interest
XRP price has had a slow recovery in comparison to many of the top cryptocurrencies, even as Bitcoin broke above the $30,000 mark. However, while the Ripple token is lagging in price rise, it's making up for it in terms of gaining institutions' interest.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.