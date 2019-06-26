Nouriel Roubini vs. BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes in a new episode of Twitter holy war

Nouriel Roubini accused the cryptocurrency exchanges of creative accounting.

BitMEX CEO invited Roubini to check the hard data.

A long-time cryptocurrency-critic Nouriel Roubini has come out with another portion of hating comments about digital assets and everything that relates to them. This time the trigger came from BitMEX exchange. The company tweeted that its bitcoin derivatives volume had reached $1 billion in open interest, and thus angered the New York University professor.

"How can one believe ANY of these figures when 95 percent of all bitcoin transactions on a typical exchange are fake? Fake-coins, shit-coins, fake-transactions, fake-pricing. The only true thing in crypto space is manipulation, pump n dump, front-running, wash trading," he wrote in a tweet post.

It should be that the issue of fake trading volumes do exist in the cryptocurrency industry. According to the recent report published by Bitwise, only 5% of the reported volumes are accurate.

However, the head of BitMEX tweeted back, stating that the exchange's trading data is confirmed by hard facts. He also added that he would be happy to meet Roubini on Blockchain Conference that would take place in Taipei on July 3.