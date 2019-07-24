Norweigian Air are expected to soon start accepting Bitcoin as a payment method.

The owners are launching a cryptocurrency exchange as earlier as August.

Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to be accepted by Norweigian Air as a method of payment very soon. It comes following a report by local Norwegian press, Dagens Næringsliv, detailing that the Kjos family will be launching their own cryptocurrency exchange.

NBX is anticipated as early as next month, created by the Norwegian Air owners. The respective family already own a large wealth of Bitcoin, so it isn’t too surprising to see this incoming move from them.

The confirmation of the intended plans were delivered from Stig A. Kjos-Mathisen, who is going to be leading NBX and who acts on the board of NBK Holdings, Norwegian’s biggest shareholder. According to Dagens Næringsliv, Kjos-Mathisen: “First, the marketplace will be launched. Then NBX will make a payment solution for the airline so that airline customers can pay with virtual currency.”