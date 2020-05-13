North Korean hacking group Lazarus takes advantage of COVID-19 crisis to increase crypto cybercrimes

- Lazarus, the hacking group that’s allegedly involved with the North Korean govt, is stepping up its efforts to steal crypto.
- The group is using the present economic crisis to increase its profits from cybercrime activities.
- Stealing crypto could reportedly be very profitable for the North Korean government, given its isolation from the rest of the world.
The infamous hacking group, Lazarus, is reportedly stepping up its efforts to hack and steal crypto. The group is taking advantage of the present global economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to increase its profits from cybercrime activities.
According to a Daily NK report, Lazarus has been focused on cybercrimes involving digital assets. An excerpt from the report reads:
The APT (adaptive persistent threats) hacking group Lazarus, which is allegedly sponsored by a certain government, is increasing engaging in cybercrime activities in and out of South Korea.
During the execution of the attacks, the group sends out malicious emails that mention crypto firms and companies providing electronic payment services. Files in the mail, which sometimes are disguised as blockchain development contracts, induce the victims into opening them. Lazarus is also employing another attack called “spear phishing.” In this, the attacker collects detailed information on the targets and later uses it to bait them.
