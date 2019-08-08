- UN report said that the sophisticated nature of theft makes it hard to trace.
- The hackers reportedly used web-based services to launder the extorted money.
A confidential United Nations report indicates that North Korea has raised around $2 billion from stealing fiat and cryptocurrencies to fund its weapons of mass destruction. The report said:
"Democratic People's Republic of Korea cyber actors, many operating under the direction of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, raise money for its WMD (weapons of mass destruction) programs, with total proceeds to date estimated at up to two billion US dollars.
[North Korea] used cyberspace to launch increasingly sophisticated attacks to steal funds from financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges to generate income."
Reportedly, the sophisticated nature of the attacks allowed the country "to generate income in ways that are harder to trace and subject to less government oversight and regulation than the traditional banking sector."
The report further details that web-based services were used by the hackers to launder extorted money from the banks and crypto exchanges. It goes on to outline that the independent experts, who researched and submitted the report, are investigating "at least 35 reported instances of DPRK actors attacking financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges and mining activity designed to earn foreign currency" in around 17 countries.
Earlier this year, a media report claimed that North Korea hackers were using phishing tactics to steal sensitive and important information of UpBit (a South Korean crypto exchange) clients. A US State Department spokesperson told Reuters:
"We call upon all responsible states to take action to counter North Korea's ability to conduct malicious cyber activity, which generates revenue that supports its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD trying to continue Wednesday’s bullish momentum - Confluence Detector
BTC/USD has had a bullish Wednesday where the price went up from $11,471.50 to $11,974. However, before they could go back into the $12,000-zone, the bulls met resistance at the $11,975-level and bounced down to $11,865.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin (BTC) attempts to break above $12,000 and fails
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Thursday morning as Bitcoin (BTC) is gaining ground, while major altcoins are rangebound with bearish bias. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation increased to $309 billion. An average daily trading volume is registered at $62 B.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD keeps faltering post-halving
LTC/USD went through its block halving on Aug 6, wherein the block rewards to miners got halved from 25 LTC to 12.5 LTC. While the event was expected to push its price up, Litecoin had had 2 heavily bearish days in a row.
Ethereum market overview: ETH/USD bulls creep ahead amidst low volatility
Following a heavily bearish Tuesday, ETH/USD bulls and bears canceled each other out this Wednesday. The bulls managed to eke out a slight advantage as the day ended on a bullish note. ETH/USD is trading for $226.50.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.