Investing in cryptocurrencies could mean you lose all your money because there's no state-sponsored protection, Germany's financial regulator BaFin said Monday, in a toughening of previous warnings to retail investors.
In Germany, whether you get your money back from failed crypto projects depends on the details of insolvency law and exact conditions of the service, BaFin said, in an amendment to a February warning on crypto investments.
Recent collapses such as crypto lender Celsius have led to messy bankruptcy cases, where ex-customers must fight for their money back as part of lengthy legal proceedings.
If trading platforms or wallet providers turn south or go bust, "there is no protection covering customer losses, such as deposit guarantee schemes or investor compensation schemes," the statement from BaFin says. "Such systems do not exist for crypto assets."
In contrast, under European Union (EU) law, holdings with conventional banks are usually insured up to the value of 100,000 euros ($99,000), a move designed to protect consumers and prevent market panic turning into a bank run.
The EU recently struck a political deal on the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation, MiCA, intended to regulate crypto and protect consumers, but it's not in effect yet. In the meantime, the bloc's financial watchdogs have warned potential buyers to be wary of get-rich-quick schemes that seem too good to be true.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic price to produce a buy trigger before exploding 25%
Ethereum Classic price consolidates after forming a local bottom as Bitcoin price scrambles to find support. ETC's recovery depends on BTC potential upward bounce being triggered, which would be a sweep of the $20,750 support level.
XRP price ready for liftoff, more proof that this is the last chance to buy
Ripple is making strides towards a victory in the legal battle against the SEC. John Deaton, impartial adviser to the court and representative of 72,000 XRP holders, believes Ripple is at an advantage.
Cardano price fractal forecasts a 15% upswing soon
Cardano price reveals an interesting setup that has been repeated four times in the last two months or so. The most recent occurrence was on August 23, which forecasts a quick but explosive move for ADA.
Investors’ guide on navigating Bitcoin price volatility through multiple scenarios
Bitcoin price seems to have slid back into consolidation after the recent market sell-off. This development causes uncertainty to spike, leaving investors wondering if they should start buying the dip or taper off on their investments.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.