Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD push-starts next rally above $11,200 – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin price bloody drop last week caught investors by surprise. However, the trend of Bitcoin in the past couple months has not allowed the bulls to be crippled. While still vulnerable to losses towards $9,000, Bitcoin buyers attempt a recovery over the last weekend.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovers from lows, bulls aim at $70.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.17, having gained 2.5% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 on August 31 nad has been growing slowly ever since. The coin has settled above $65.00, which improved the short-term technical picture.
Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD 10% jaw-dropping gains smash out of descending channel
Over the last 24-hours, Chainlink has recorded over 10% in gains. This follows a bullish wave revival in the cryptocurrency market mostly driven by the granddaddy of cryptos, Bitcoin.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) beats the market with 8% gains
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is the best performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20. The coin has gained nearly 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $6.77. ETH/USD has recovered from the recent low of $5.70 reached on August 29; however, it is still 5% lower on a week-on-week basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.