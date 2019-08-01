Latest market news, trading news and outlook.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD intimidated by $10,000 - Bitcoin confluence
BTC/USD is hovering around $10,000 as the upside momentum has faded away. The first cryptocurrency touched an intraday high at $10,166, though quickly retreated due to the lack of follow-through and slow trading activity.
IOTA cryptocurrency technology now standardized
According to an announcement by the CEO of the Object Managament Group (OMG), Richard Soley IOTA will achieve standardization status before the end of 2019.
Ethereum Classic: ETC/USD remains range-bound as bulls push for a breakout
Ethereum Classic remains in the green although the cryptocurrency market suffering under rising selling pressure. From June’s high at $9.91, Ethereum Classic price action has been downtrend.
Litecoin halving in Just 4 days: What it means for the network
Litecoin mining reward halving is coming up in exactly four days as confirmed by the founder Charlie Lee on Twitter today. The downtrend since the highs achieved in June has had many investors looking towards this event.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.