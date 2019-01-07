Latest market news, trading news and outlook
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD awaiting falling wedge pattern breakdown
Bitcoin, the “people’s currency” ignited a major flash drop last week following a correction from the new 2019 high marginally below $14,000. Support was established at $10,300 giving way for correction above $11,000.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD back under $0.4 as bears return
Ripple is fighting to hold on to the gains of 1.85% according to the intraday charts. However, the bear pressure is rising fast across the board. My prediction earlier today that Ripple had the potential to stay above $0.400 in the short-term failed to materialized as the price is currently dancing with $0.3990.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD buyers passionately holds on to $120 key support
LTC/USD buyers are fighting to hold to the shallow gains following the recovery staged from $110. In June, Litecoin corrected from $115 to new 2019 highs at $146. However, the negative pressure across the board last week culminated in declines below $120 key level before finding solace at $110.
IOTA founder Dominik Schiener comments on Jaguar Land Rover partnership
The Voyager, one of the leading crypto brokers in the United States interviewed the founder of IOTA Dominik Schiener where he shared about how the IOTA Foundation came to being and the groundbreaking partnership with Jaguar Land Rover.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Time to get off that roller-coaster
What an exciting week on the cryptocurrency markets! Bitcoin (BTC) came close to $14,000 only to crash towards $10,000 in less than 24 hours.