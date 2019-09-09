Nickel Asset Management, who are a United Kingdom-based hedge, have just raised USD 50 million for its newly launched crypto investment fund.

The company released a statement saying it will be regulated as a full-scope alternative investment fund manager under EU rules. This is said to allow the firm to manage more than USD 100 million in assets and target institutional investors.

Nickel also explained that the new fund will also exploit arbitrage opportunities, this is when traders exploit price discrepancies between exchanges.