Tonights requested coins (in order) are... BTC ETH BSV XRP XLM NEO NEXO XTZ WTX KAVA ALGO NXS . Last week's highest potential coins were... BTC BCH NANO XLM.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins consolidate losses
Bitcoin and all major altcoins have recovered from the recent losses; however, the majority of coins are still in the red zone on a day-to-day basis. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization dipped to $240 billion from $245 the day before
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls attempt comeback after dropping below upward trending line
LTC/USD has had a bullish start to the day and is priced around $62. Like the rest of the crypto market, LTC/USD had a bearish Monday, wherein it fell from $63.75 to $61.80. The hourly breakdown of Monday shows us that the price found intraday support at $61.10, from which it bounced up to $62.50.
Ethereum price update: ETH/USD $190 resistance must come down
The European session is taking off with cryptocurrencies erasing most of the progress made in the Asian session. Ethereum forged a recovery move to $190 but failed to gather momentum above the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 1-hour chart. Instead, the price has shifted focus from $190 to $180 support area.
Eos price analysis: EOS/USD finds support on upward trending line
EOS/USD had a strong start to the day as the price went up from $3.44 to $3.47. This follows a heavily bearish Monday, wherein EOS/USD dropped from $3.59 to $3.45, where it found support at the upward trending line. The hourly breakdown for Monday shows us that EOS/USD fell from $3.61 to $3.448.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.