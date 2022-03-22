Metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection. NFTs are to become a currency within this network. Each NFT represents a real-world object like music, a video, an in-game item, or a virtual baseball trading card. These digital assets are bought and sold online, typically with cryptocurrency.

The Metaverse is a future evolution of the Internet based on persistent, shared virtual worlds in which people interact as 3D avatars. However, with the help of interoperable NFT assets used across different metaverse spaces.

The connection between the Metaverse and NFTs

The primary connection between the Metaverse and NFTs is related to digital assets and given value. The Metaverse will allow people to showcase digital forms of art and property, and NFTs will allow them to put a price on that content with proof of ownership.

While NFTs use the same blockchain technology that cryptocurrencies use, they're not a type of currency themselves. Each NFT is attached to a specific item. That item could be a painting, video game content, music, or anything attached to that particular token. This idea is ideal for digital assets, and NFTs have turned into a great way for artists and creators in general to monetize their work.

How NFTs will build up the Metaverse

NFT interaction in the Metaverse

Users can have complete control over their digital assets in the Metaverse, thanks to NFTs. Blockchain technology provides immutable confirmation of ownership that underpins these virtual worlds.

NFTs are also important in the Metaverse for creating exclusive environments and enhancing the digital community and social experiences.

Premium NFTs are used to gain access to the digital world's wealthiest and most affluent communities, as well as exclusive perks, staking rewards, and other high-end collectibles.

NFTs and smart contracts

The Metaverse is a massive concept, and NFTs can serve as a critical concept in the broad ecosystem. NFT metaverse projects would drive the possibilities of using NFTs as deeds to virtual property. NFTs could help gain exclusive access to enter the location in Metaverse alongside allowing access to others.

Interestingly, the smart contract functionalities in the NFT could also help sell real estate on the Metaverse. The use cases of NFT in Metaverse would focus primarily on NFT-controlled access in the initial stages of metaverse development. Just like the first-ever real-world example of implementing NFTs in the Metaverse, NFT-controlled access could help ensure VIP access to real-life events and the events in Metaverse.

NFTs and Airdrops

NFTs could also serve a useful role in airdropping branded merchandise or special access privileges to followers. Apart from driving the efficiency of fan engagement, NFTs could introduce interoperability outside the Metaverse with infrastructure supporting the features of location-based engagement and augmented reality. So, it is quite clear that the Metaverse and NFTs are made for each other.

NFTs and Marketplace

Many NFT marketplaces allow you to buy and sell NFTs, and this is quickly becoming a phenomenon that is taking many industries by storm. The subject is too complex to cover in a single article, but this gives you a very basic idea of what NFTs are and how they work.

However, it is crucial to understand that NFTs are very likely to become the optimal currency for the Metaverse. They will allow people to show proof of ownership of all kinds of things in the Metaverse. Imagine something like a deed to a property that only exists in a virtual world. The NFTs would act as that deed.

NFTs could also be the perfect access points for specific events and benefits that people can enjoy inside the Metaverse. The applications and the potential seem endless, making the idea so attractive.

Crypto interaction in the Metaverse

Cryptocurrencies are the Metaverse's money, and each Metaverse has its own set of coins. They're used for paying everything, including NFTs, virtual real estate, avatar shoes, and more.

For example, Decentraland's native token, MANA, is and everything on Decentraland can be purchased or sold in MANA. The Sandbox's native token is used in another widespread Metaverse.

Cryptocurrencies serve as a link between the physical and virtual worlds. They allow us to calculate the value of digital assets in fiat currency and their returns over time. The liquidity of crypto on exchanges worldwide also allows investors to realise profits by selling coins and NFTs directly to buyers.

Takeaways

While metaverses are still in the early stages of development, many businesses are already dabbling in the digital realm. The Metaverse presents a massive opportunity for crypto. It can change how people socialise, watch performances, interact with brands, learn, and trade digital assets. Crypto is becoming more mainstream in utility and adoption as it becomes the Metaverse's medium of exchange.

NFTs are buying into the Metaverse for Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry, Adidas, Nike, and other luxury fashion brands. They are heralding a world where digital fashion will be as dynamic as physical fashion. But it's not just about having access to high-end fashion. Walmart is looking to sell NFTs and its cryptocurrency to investors soon, putting convenience right up there with luxury.