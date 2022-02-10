OpenSea closed out over $1.3 billion in sales in the last seven days, yet the number of daily active users on the platform dropped by more than 30%.
While it seems OpenSea is keeping pace with January’s total volume of $5 billion by generating over $1.3 billion in total volume the last 7 days, the number of active users has decreased by more than 30% according to data from Dune Analytics.
Are we beginning to see a lull in trader activity as a sign of an impending market pullback or are investors and collectors taking their trading activity elsewhere?
OpenSea daily active users. Source: Dune Analytics
The closest rival to the market-place is LooksRare has generated approximately $3.49 billion in the last 7 days, but persistent issues of wash-trading have also decreased its active trader count by 3%.
There are a few factors that could be influencing OpenSea’s overall decrease in volume and drop-off in active traders. After all, nothing lasts forever. However, the NFT market doesn’t fail to surprise either.
Hape Prime snatched the top spot
Hape Prime, a collection of 8,200 3D fashion-forward apes, entered the scene and took the top spot in the last 7 days for total volume transacted. The project netted over $13.6 million in total sales and has made quite an impression on investors. Whether this impression was good or bad is another story.
The collection quickly reached meme status but still managed to increase its 7-day total volume sales by nearly 80%. During the same time, other notable collections, including Azuki and CloneX, decreased their total volumes by at least 50%.
On Jan. 31 the daily average price of Hape Prime was 9.17 Ether and has since fallen over 55% since the reveal, suggesting traders may have bought into the hype. An interesting fact to note is that there are nearly 6,000 unique owners.
Hape Beast 14-day average price and volume. Source: OpenSea
Wavering anticipation impacts KaraFuru’s price
Since its launch on February 4th, KaraFuru has steadily maintained an average 4 Ether floor ($12,506.36) and the small collection of 5,555 has 4,000 owners according to data from cryptoslam.
Holders seem to be awaiting its reveal on February 10, which could be why the daily average price of sales have been seeing a recent uptick.
☀️ KARAFURU REVEAL ☀️— Karafuru NFT (@KarafuruNFT) February 6, 2022
Save the date as we will all finally meet our Karafurus!
• Thursday 3pm UTC February 10, 2022
LFG FURUS #KarafuruNFT pic.twitter.com/JTmUPKeukB
KaraFuru has generated over $44.8 million in total sales volume with some in the community sweeping the floor over beliefs that the project has huge potential.
Drops, on drops, on drops for CloneX holders
CloneX currency ranks third in total sales with the all-time price of one avatar being 10 Ether ($31,000.) RTFKT studios airdropped one NFT for each CloneX and Space Pod held by a collector.
CloneX all-time average price / volume: OpenSea
RTFKT is delivering on its airdrop season by dropping holders a MNTHL and Loot Pod NFTs. MNTHL’s current floor price is nearly 5 Ether and has been wavering a bit as collectors have received notice that the Nike-marked NFT will not reveal itself until it is triggered.
info on D.A.R.T X— RTFKT Studios (@RTFKTstudios) February 7, 2022
and how it affects MNLTH reveal
→ Reveal is not based on a date, but triggers
→ Triggered by the community
→ Triggered by the blockchain.
Quest and clues will be given weekly, if you, RTFKT community, achieves those missions,
the MNLTH will react
Between the MNLTH and Loot Pod NFTs, holders were essentially dropped at least 6 Ether ($18,500) at the current floor of each NFT. This doesn’t account for the range in price, but it seems it is just the beginning with more opportunities for entrants into the ecosystem.
HypeBears Official claws its way closer to the top
The HypeBears collection sold out on Feb. 3, with no apparent public mint available and many hopefuls were very frustrated by the process. Minting a HypeBear didn’t come cheap at 0.4 Ether ($1,240).
HypeBears seems to have gained the attention of traders with its rather vague but desirable roadmap touting 50% royalties, a prospective governance token and access to other blue chip projects.
As a self-proclaimed blue-chip driven project, HypeBears has amassed over $40 million in total sales volume since its launch on Feb. 2, However hot its sales have been, its contract revealed vulnerabilities and potential exploits for holders.
A word of caution on Hype Bears: The contract is safe to mint from; you won't get drained. However, your bears may not be safe. Read on (this is short, I promise) pic.twitter.com/nMMVUXb2xh— quit (@0xQuit) February 2, 2022
Despite falling nearly 49% from its highest daily average sale price of 1.37 Ether, HypeBears briefly took Azuki’s place in the charts.
Azuki dropped in total volume and average daily sales
Since its launch on Jan. 11, Azuki has closed out over $313 million in total volume according to OpenSea. In the last 7 days alone, it generated over $33 million, but the average number of sales per day has declined by nearly 66%
7 day average price / volume: OpenSea Azuki
Despite the decreasing number of average sales and volume, Azuki has increased its average sales price significantly, rising approximately 40% in nearly one month. This suggests many collectors are willing to pay handsomely to hold these anime-inspired NFTs,
The floor price chart from OpenSea shows that Azuki’s floor price has dipped slightly below the coveted 10 Ether mark, but on LooksRare, buyers are happily forking out at least 11 Ether per NFT.
By trading in a $3,000 discount for trading rewards, users are opting to purchase pieces on LooksRare, and perhaps continue to stand their ground against OpenSea.
It seems new NFT collections are entering in full-force and are determined to claim their spot on the charts, knocking other top contenders from their place.
OpenSea has clearly closed out a record breaking start to the new year, but are these types of gains sustainable when the market is seeing a drastic cut in active traders and daily volume?
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP investors FOMO amid developments in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit
XRP price action has been some of the best performing price action in the entire crypto-space. This recent bullish drive has given XRP bulls a reprieve of sorts as XRP has outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum – something it has struggled to do for nearly two years.
SafeMoon price consolidates before another massive breakout like 2021
SafeMoon price is stuck in a tight range, giving traders a warning that a more extensive move may be coming soon. Limited historical data on the newest SafeMoon charts adds additional risks as forecasting becomes more tightly bound to current traded price ranges.
Bitcoin to hit $150,000 and compete against Gold, says JP Morgan
Banking giant JP Morgan believes that Bitcoin price could reach $150,000, and the asset could compete with private investment in Gold. Analysts at JP Morgan believe that Bitcoin volatility needs to drop; once the asset is substantially less volatile, it could gain value.
Cardano price screams “buy” ahead of bullish breakout
Cardano price action has been extremely bullish over the past two weeks. From the January low at $0.92 to the most recent high at $1.26, ADA has gained an impressive 37%. The recent pullback has not resulted in a bearish continuation move.
Bitcoin: BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap. Investors need to be cautious of a reversal that sends the big crypto in a tailspin.