The New York State Senate approved a controversial proof-of-work (PoW) mining ban bill that would prohibit any new Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations in the state.
The PoW mining ban bill was first passed by the state assembly in April last month. It aims to prohibit any new mining operations in the state for the next two years. Now, the bill is headed for the governor’s office, which once approved, would make New York the first state in the United States to place a moratorium on cryptocurrency mining.
Status of the bill as of June 3. Source: New York State Senate
PoW mining consensus is predominantly used by Bitcoin miners and is considered one of the safest and most decentralized ways of mining. However, the practice is controversial as it requires an incredibly high amount of energy.
The vote on the bill saw many senators flip from undecided to in favor, claiming they are concerned about carbon emissions.
The bill would not only prohibit new mining operations but also refuse the renewal of licenses to those who are already operating in the state. Any new PoW mining operation in the state could only operate if it uses 100% renewable energy.
Bitcoin’s mining consensus mechanism has been one of the hottest topics of debate among policymakers aided by environmentalist and billionaire lobbies supporting proof-of-stake mining consensus, which is far less energy intensive. Greenpeace, as well as Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen have been campaigning for a change of the Bitcoin code.
Policymakers often only focus on the high energy consumption by Bitcoin miners, ignoring the fact that a significant chunk of this energy comes from renewable sources, especially in New York where 50% of the energy is produced from renewable sources.
Criticism of PoW mining gained steam last year at the peak of the bull run. However, by the end of the last year, a MicroStrategy-led Bitcoin mining council report highlighted that more than 60% of the electricity consumption by the BTC network comes from clean sources.
Sustainable energy usage by Bitcoin vs other industries. Source: BMC
The European Parliament proposed a similar PoW mining ban, however, it amended the proposal to remove the ban amid growing public scrutiny.
Experts believe New York’s decision to ban PoW mining would create a domino effect and other states might follow. The U.S is currently the world leader in Bitcoin mining hash rate, accounting for 38% of the network’s mining power.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How you can use Shiba Inu tokens to rent Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Rolls-Royce supercars
Shiba Inu has witnessed explosive growth in its utility. The meme coin can now be used to book supercars, travel bookings, and flights, in addition to being accepted at fast-food restaurant chains. Analysts are bullish on Shiba Inu’s recovery after the recent slump.
Solana price risks crashing to $30 under these circumstances
Solana price attempted a recovery rally after days of consolidation between a support and resistance level. This move was supposed to be the hail mary of bulls, but the buying pressure exhausted, leading to a lower high and correction that could exacerbate SOL’s condition.
Can SafeMoon bulls work their charm and trigger a 140% rally again
Safemoon price is undergoing a correction after its impressive rally seen between April 18 and May 26. This healthy pullback will be key in allowing buyers to regroup and recuperate for the next run-up.
These are the top investors that remain bullish on Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price
Despite LUNA 2.0 price drop, some investors in the crypto community remain bullish on Terra’s new token. Other experts raised concerns about a potential colossal crash of LUNA 2.0, similar to what happened with the LUNA Classic and UST.
Bitcoin: On-chain metrics support multiplying downside threats
Bitcoin price consolidates above a weekly support level after the LUNA-induced crash on May 12. This coiling price action could cause BTC to trigger a move to the downside, further deepening the woes of investors.