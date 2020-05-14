New York law firm representing LeBron James and Lady Gaga gets hacked by Bitcoin criminals

The website of a New-York based law firm, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, has been reportedly hacked by a group called REvil.

The law firm represents celebrities like Sir Elton John, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Lebron James, etc.

The group claims to have taken more than 750 gigabytes of data that includes contracts and personal emails.

A hacker group known as REvil (or Sodinokibi) has attacked the website of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, a New York-based law firm, according to a recent BBC report. The law firm represents celebrities like Sir Elton John, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Rob Stewart, The Weeknd, U2, LeBron James, Mike Tyson, Robert De Niro, Sony Corp, etc.

REvil had recently announced that it is switching from Bitcoin to Monero as the primary method of ransom payments. The group claims to have taken more than 750 gigabytes of data that includes contracts and personal emails. In a press release, the law firm stated:

We can confirm that we have been victimized by a cyber-attack. We have notified our clients and our staff. We have hired the world’s experts who specialize in this area, and we are working around the clock to address these matters.

Brett Callow, a threat analyst at cyber-security company Emsisoft, says that the number of such ransomware attacks is increasing at an alarming rate. He added that “companies in this position have no good options available to them. Non-payment of the demand will result in the information being published; payment will simply get them a pinky promise from criminals that the stolen data will be deleted.”



