The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is reviewing all of the digital asset guidance issued under the leadership of former Acting Comptroller Brian Brooks.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is looking at “everything” around digital asset guidance issued last year, its current head said.
The OCC is undertaking a broad review of interpretive guidance, conditional trust charters and other issues around digital assets, said Acting Comptroller Michael Hsu in a virtual press conference Wednesday. Hsu, who took office last month succeeding former Acting Comptrollers Brian Brooks and Blake Paulson, has called for a review of a host of issues the federal bank regulator oversees.
“I’ve instructed the team, everything’s on the table, let’s think about everything, while being cognizant of factors [like] constraints around decisions that have already been made, things that have already been put out there, what the state of play is,” Hsu said. “And so you know, it’s basically encouraging my team to think broadly about everything, while being pragmatic.”
This review includes conditional national trust charters issued to a few cryptocurrency firms and applications for such charters from other companies, he said.
The ultimate goal is to determine an “overall strategy” for digital assets, he said.
It’s this same viewpoint that inspired an interagency sprint group composed of members of the OCC, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, he said.
“The instructions that we gave to the team were to really focus on, first and foremost, getting on the same page in terms of terminology,” Hsu said. “Definitions can help on an interagency basis in terms of talking about being precise.”
Once the group has created a common set of definitions, it can move to identifying risks in the digital asset sector and determine next steps around regulations.
Hsu said he hopes the different regulatory agencies that may have jurisdiction over digital assets can work together to determine the most beneficial regulatory framework, including overseeing trading platforms.
“The strongest view I have right now is that we all need to talk to each other and decide on this together,” he said. “What we need to avoid is effectively competing with each other in a way that leads to a race to the bottom.”
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Here is why Shiba Inu price might double in the following days
Shiba Inu price shows an extended consolidation after a massive flash crash caused by Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, after he pulled the SHIB liquidity from Uniswap.
Zilliqa contemplates swinging higher as it approaches stiff resistance level
Zilliqa price has seen a massive run over the past week as it attempts to break through a critical resistance zone. The decline that followed the previously failed attempt on May 27 was cut short as bulls stepped in. Therefore, investors can expect ZIL to be successful this time.
Cardano price to outperform the rest of the market despite ADA consolidation
Cardano price seems to be contained within two massive barriers. A daily candlestick close above $1.85 could lead to higher highs. Conversely, falling below $1.40 might see ADA crash to $0.84.
Ripple eyes 30% advance despite stiff resistance levels
XRP price has witnessed a fresh bounce off a crucial demand zone, indicating a bounce from this barrier could kick-start an upswing. The immediate overhead barrier might hinder this rally.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.