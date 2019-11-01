New liquidity pool goes live in Europe courtesy of Mercury Digital Assets

- Traders and investors in Europe will have access to global banking services and custody services for crypto assets.
- The collaboration is to ensure that traders have similar toolsets they are used to in capital markets.
Mercury Digital Assets has collaborated with UniCrypt Group to develop a new liquidity pool tailored for European traders. Mercury Digital provides technology solutions for digital assets markets while UniCrypt concentrates on providing high-performance management as well as custody services.
The endeavor will see the two companies come up with an end-to-end solution that will connect the fiat to the cryptocurrency space. In addition to that, banking services will be provided on a global landscape. Traders and investors will also have access to custody services for their digital assets. Other supported assets are stablecoins and digitized.
The COO of Mercury Digital Joe Piotrowski said in a comment:
“The venues provide an important alternative for traders who seek the professional toolsets they’re used to from the capital markets, allowing them to perform large crypto trades with deterministic pricing and minimal impact on retail markets. We’re excited to partner with UniCrypt Group to create this opportunity in a new marketplace.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
