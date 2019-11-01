New liquidity pool goes live in Europe courtesy of Mercury Digital Assets

Traders and investors in Europe will have access to global banking services and custody services for crypto assets.

The collaboration is to ensure that traders have similar toolsets they are used to in capital markets.

Mercury Digital Assets has collaborated with UniCrypt Group to develop a new liquidity pool tailored for European traders. Mercury Digital provides technology solutions for digital assets markets while UniCrypt concentrates on providing high-performance management as well as custody services.

The endeavor will see the two companies come up with an end-to-end solution that will connect the fiat to the cryptocurrency space. In addition to that, banking services will be provided on a global landscape. Traders and investors will also have access to custody services for their digital assets. Other supported assets are stablecoins and digitized.

The COO of Mercury Digital Joe Piotrowski said in a comment: