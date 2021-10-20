Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: Bitcoin Bullish 2021.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: iii) of 3 of (5).
Trading Levels Bitcoin: ML65|65,000 is the next important level and of course the old high.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Expecting a Classic trading levels patter across 65,000 Medium Level.
Video chapters
00:00 Bitcoin's Elliott Wave.
09:02 Ethereum prediction.
15:00 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
Trading Tip
"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it".
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price must crack this key level before exploding toward $6,400
Ethereum price has presented a buying opportunity with a targeted move of 60%. However, ETH is met with a tough resistance at $3,961, near the psychological level at $4,000 that has been a major headwind for the coin.
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson says US wants to kill crypto as ADA price teeters on a 20% drop
Cardano price is currently facing a challenging situation where a breakdown of a crucial support floor could lead to a steep correction. Therefore, investors need to ...
Shiba Inu price stares at 15% breakout as SHIB loses directional bias
Shiba Inu price is stuck in a range since it set up the October 7 swing high. As SHIB currently sits on the mid-point of this range, it shows no directionality whatsoever. Therefore, a breakdown of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level could lead to a drop or ...
ProShares Bitcoin ETF smashes $1 billion in trading volume on first day
The first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 19, with immense interest. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) witnessed over $1 billion in trading volume on its first day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.