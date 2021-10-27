Adobe will roll out a “prepare as NFT” option in preview by the end of the month.
The creator of the world’s most popular digital creators software, Adobe, is angling toward non-fungible tokens.
-
A new feature on Adobe Photoshop will allow artists to prove they are the the creators of artwork on NFT marketplaces, according to an Adobe blog post.
-
Content Credentials, as the feature is called, can capture identity data as an image is edited on the software, and store it as metadata. The feature is optional, and the company has launched a website where the credential metadata of images can be verified.
-
Users can link their Adobe accounts, and Content Credentials, with social media profiles or crypto wallets. If they then sell their art as NFTs, the marketplaces will be able to show a digital certificate based on the Adobe-verified credentials. The credentials will also be linked on Behance, Adobe’s online portfolio site.
-
Adobe has partnered with NFT marketplaces KnownOrigin, OpenSea, Rarible, and SuperRare to display the credentials on their platforms.
-
Be the end of the month, Photoshop will have a “prepare as NFT” feature powered by the Inter-Planetary File System, Adobe Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky told Decoder. The feature will be available in preview, as it is not ready yet, Belsky said.
-
Adobe is responding to consumer demand, Belsky said. Artists complain that, they even if they mint their art made on Adobe software as NFTs, others can mint imitations of their art and there is no way to prove who is the original creator, he explained.
-
The Content Credentials feature is being rolled out to Photoshop users in beta mode.
-
The features were announced during of Adobe Max, the company’s annual conference.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin favors a 20% upswing while LTC bulls remain elusive
Litecoin price has entered a tight congestion zone since the initial spike above the Cloud on October 20th. The trading range has been limited to the Tenkan-Sen at $196 above and Senkou Span B at $188 below.
SafeMoon price to surge to $0.0000038 before finding resistance
SafeMoon price has made some astounding progress in October, rallying over 145% from the lowest open in its history on the first day of October to its present new two-month high.
Cardano buy-side volume rises as momentum builds for ADA to breakout
Cardano price has been stuck in a ditch for most of October as price action ranged between $2.0 and $2.4. Neither bulls nor bears could take control as both defended their support or resistance levels quite adequately. The RSI has crossed above 50 again.
Ethereum-killer Solana hit a new all-time high at $219, flipping XRP in market cap
Solana is now the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The layer one blockchain protocol’s high throughput and low-cost transactions attract developers and users to the SOL ecosystem.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.