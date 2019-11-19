  • NEO is one of the better performers today rising 2.22% today as the majors fall.
  • The chart structure of NEO/USD could indicate some downward pressure.

NEO/USD 60-Minute Chart

NEO/USD has moved down in this channel formation.

The RSI indicator is showing an upside failure swing and this indicates a move lower could be in the cards.

A failure swing is when the RSI indicator moves into overbought levels while in a downtrend.

11.757 is the resistance to keep an eye on on the upside. 

The resistance level above also is pretty close to the downward slowing trendline.

Neo analysis

Additional Levels

NEO/USD

Overview
Today last price 11.598
Today Daily Change 0.24100
Today Daily Change % 2.12
Today daily open 11.357
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 11.4511
Daily SMA50 9.25336
Daily SMA100 9.22313
Daily SMA200 11.10348
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 12.145
Previous Daily Low 11.129
Previous Weekly High 13.445
Previous Weekly Low 10.57885
Previous Monthly High 13.452
Previous Monthly Low 6.682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 11.51711
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 11.75689
Daily Pivot Point S1 10.94233
Daily Pivot Point S2 10.52767
Daily Pivot Point S3 9.92633
Daily Pivot Point R1 11.95833
Daily Pivot Point R2 12.55967
Daily Pivot Point R3 12.97433

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD starts recovery after two bearish days?

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD starts recovery after two bearish days?

After a second straight bearish day wherein the price of BTC/USD dropped from $8,170.75 to $8,122.85, the bulls have started the recovery process in the early hours of Wednesday. BTC/USD finds strong support at $8,110 and $7,900.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD $0.26 and $0.28 hurdles must come down

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD $0.26 and $0.28 hurdles must come down

The last couple of days have been tough on many cryptocurrencies including XRP. Ripple remained depressed following the slide on Friday. The weekend session was characterized by low trading activity leading to consolidation between $0.26 and $0.27.

More Ripple News

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD extends the decline below $180.00

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD extends the decline below $180.00

Ethereum, now the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $19.3 billion, has recovered from the recent low of $174.62, though it is still 3.5% lower from this time on Monday.

More Ethereum News

Report: Majority Chinese companies falsely claim of using blockchain technology

Report: Majority Chinese companies falsely claim of using blockchain technology

According to a Chinese news program Focus Report, around 32,000 Chinese companies claim to be using blockchain technology. Reportedly, the number is not even 10% of that. CCTV, a state television broadcaster in ...

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere

Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location