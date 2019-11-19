NEO is one of the better performers today rising 2.22% today as the majors fall.

The chart structure of NEO/USD could indicate some downward pressure.

NEO/USD 60-Minute Chart

NEO/USD has moved down in this channel formation.

The RSI indicator is showing an upside failure swing and this indicates a move lower could be in the cards.

A failure swing is when the RSI indicator moves into overbought levels while in a downtrend.

11.757 is the resistance to keep an eye on on the upside.

The resistance level above also is pretty close to the downward slowing trendline.

Additional Levels