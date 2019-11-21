  • NEO/USD was not immune to the crypto price fall today and fell 6.38%.
  • Price has now pulled away from the 10.50 level at the bottom of the channel structure.

NEO/USD 1-Hour Chart

The NEO/USD price fell heavily today inline with the rest of the major cryptos.

Now the price has bounced back slightly after finding support at 10.60.

11.15 is now the resistance on the way up after it was used as support before.

The blue channel has also been used in a perfect technical structure.

10.35 is the sext support on the way down and below that 10.13 could also be used.

Neo price analysis

Additional Levels

NEO/USD

Overview
Today last price 10.79
Today Daily Change -0.72800
Today Daily Change % -6.32
Today daily open 11.518
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 11.52073
Daily SMA50 9.4166
Daily SMA100 9.2378
Daily SMA200 11.11831
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 12.011
Previous Daily Low 11.412
Previous Weekly High 13.445
Previous Weekly Low 10.57885
Previous Monthly High 17.612
Previous Monthly Low 6.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 11.64082
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 11.78218
Daily Pivot Point S1 11.283
Daily Pivot Point S2 11.048
Daily Pivot Point S3 10.684
Daily Pivot Point R1 11.882
Daily Pivot Point R2 12.246
Daily Pivot Point R3 12.481

 

 

