NEO/USD was not immune to the crypto price fall today and fell 6.38%.

Price has now pulled away from the 10.50 level at the bottom of the channel structure.

NEO/USD 1-Hour Chart

The NEO/USD price fell heavily today inline with the rest of the major cryptos.

Now the price has bounced back slightly after finding support at 10.60.

11.15 is now the resistance on the way up after it was used as support before.

The blue channel has also been used in a perfect technical structure.

10.35 is the sext support on the way down and below that 10.13 could also be used.

Additional Levels