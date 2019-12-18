NEO/USD Technical Analysis: NEO pushes over 11% higher

NEO is one of the better performing cryptos today up 11%.

There are now some resistance levels in focus on the chart.

NEO/USD 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart below NEO/USD looks to be headed to some important resistance points.

There is a trendline coming up that has been tested three times and now could halt any further gains.

This level also confluences with the psychological 9.00 round number.

The wave high for the bulls to beat is 9.22 and beyond that the consolidation high of 9.95.

On the downside, the support wave low stands at 7.78 and below that 6.68 which is the low from 23rd October.

Additional Levels