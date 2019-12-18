NEO/USD Technical Analysis: NEO pushes over 11% higher

  • NEO is one of the better performing cryptos today up 11%.
  • There are now some resistance levels in focus on the chart.

NEO/USD 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart below NEO/USD looks to be headed to some important resistance points.

There is a trendline coming up that has been tested three times and now could halt any further gains.

This level also confluences with the psychological 9.00 round number.

The wave high for the bulls to beat is 9.22 and beyond that the consolidation high of 9.95.

On the downside, the support wave low stands at 7.78 and below that 6.68 which is the low from 23rd October.

NEO technical analysis

Additional Levels

NEO/USD

Overview
Today last price 8.8085
Today Daily Change 0.88400
Today Daily Change % 11.16
Today daily open 7.9245
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8.89983
Daily SMA50 10.18043
Daily SMA100 9.14031
Daily SMA200 10.84458
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8.4603
Previous Daily Low 7.78
Previous Weekly High 9.1773
Previous Weekly Low 8.3661
Previous Monthly High 13.445
Previous Monthly Low 8.4097
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8.03987
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8.20043
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.64957
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.37463
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.96927
Daily Pivot Point R1 8.32987
Daily Pivot Point R2 8.73523
Daily Pivot Point R3 9.01017

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

