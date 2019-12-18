NEO/USD Technical Analysis: NEO pushes over 11% higher

- NEO is one of the better performing cryptos today up 11%.
- There are now some resistance levels in focus on the chart.
NEO/USD 4-Hour Chart
On the 4-hour chart below NEO/USD looks to be headed to some important resistance points.
There is a trendline coming up that has been tested three times and now could halt any further gains.
This level also confluences with the psychological 9.00 round number.
The wave high for the bulls to beat is 9.22 and beyond that the consolidation high of 9.95.
On the downside, the support wave low stands at 7.78 and below that 6.68 which is the low from 23rd October.
Additional Levels
NEO/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|8.8085
|Today Daily Change
|0.88400
|Today Daily Change %
|11.16
|Today daily open
|7.9245
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8.89983
|Daily SMA50
|10.18043
|Daily SMA100
|9.14031
|Daily SMA200
|10.84458
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8.4603
|Previous Daily Low
|7.78
|Previous Weekly High
|9.1773
|Previous Weekly Low
|8.3661
|Previous Monthly High
|13.445
|Previous Monthly Low
|8.4097
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8.03987
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8.20043
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.64957
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.37463
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.96927
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8.32987
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8.73523
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9.01017
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The bottom is still well below as PlusToken scam continue selling stolen coins
BTC/USD has resumed the decline after a period of consolidation. It seems to be a tradition to stay idle in Asia and Europe and sell Bitcoin ahead of the US opening. At the time of writing, BTC/ISD is changing hands at $6,470 with the downside momentum gaining traction on the breakthrough below $6,600.
NEO/USD Technical Analysis: NEO pushes over 11% higher
On the 4-hour chart below NEO/USD looks to be headed to some important resistance points. There is a trendline coming up that has been tested three times and now could halt any further gains. This level also confluences with the psychological 9.00 round number.
EOS is trading 12% higher but Is 2.50 a step too far?
After trading at its lowest level since 17th December 2018 EOS/USD has now pushed 12% higher. Today the price has been halted by the 2.50 resistance zone which was the wave low on 25th November. The bulls will need to take out the trendlines on ...
During the crypto recovery Ethereum finds resistance at 130.00
The market is finding it tough to break 130.00 even as the other major cryptos recover. Most major pairs are in a long term downtrend and there is a lot to do to change the trend. The resistance is coming from the 25th November wave low of 131.80.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.