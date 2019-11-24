Dhwani Mehta Dhwani Mehta
NEO technical analysis: Set up favors bears, a test of $ 9.30/15 on the cards

  • NEO is one of the weakest across the crypto space on Sunday.
  • Technical setup remains in favor of bears, points to further losses.

NEO (NEO/USD), emerges as one of the biggest losers among the top 20 digital currencies traded, losing 3.30% on the day and 21+% over the last seven days. The coin has resumed its recent bearish following a brief bounce seen on Saturday, as the bulls fail to sustain above the 10.00 threshold, tracking a down day across the crypto board. Despite the steep losses, NEO enjoys a market capitalization of $ 686 million. 

NEO/USD 15-minutes chart

 

  • Sellers fight back control after falling channel breakdown confirmed.
  • The pattern target lies at 9.30, a break below which 9.20 demand zone will be tested.
  • Bulls to face initial rejection near 9.75, the intersection of bearish 21-SMA and pattern support-now-turned resistance.
  • Next resistances await at the horizontal 100-SMA at 9.81 and 10.00 (round figure).

NEO/USD daily chart

 

  • Range play intact within a potential rectangle or horizontal channel formation.
  • Strong support is aligned at 9.25/15, the confluence of channel support and flat 100-DMA.
  • The pattern to get confirmed if the price yields a daily closing below the said support.
  • A breach of the last could accentuate the downside, leading to a test of sub-6.00 levels by end-December.
  • The immediate upside looks capped by 10.00, with the next resistance now seen at a horizontal 200-DMA of 11.13.

NEO/USD Levels to watch

NEO/USD

Overview
Today last price 9.6756
Today Daily Change -0.37740
Today Daily Change % -3.75
Today daily open 10.053
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 11.42559
Daily SMA50 9.58636
Daily SMA100 9.24849
Daily SMA200 11.12947
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 10.205
Previous Daily Low 9.4846
Previous Weekly High 12.431
Previous Weekly Low 9.32
Previous Monthly High 13.452
Previous Monthly Low 6.682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9.92981
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9.75979
Daily Pivot Point S1 9.6234
Daily Pivot Point S2 9.1938
Daily Pivot Point S3 8.903
Daily Pivot Point R1 10.3438
Daily Pivot Point R2 10.6346
Daily Pivot Point R3 11.0642

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Crypto partners in your location