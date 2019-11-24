NEO technical analysis: Set up favors bears, a test of $ 9.30/15 on the cards

- NEO is one of the weakest across the crypto space on Sunday.
- Technical setup remains in favor of bears, points to further losses.
NEO (NEO/USD), emerges as one of the biggest losers among the top 20 digital currencies traded, losing 3.30% on the day and 21+% over the last seven days. The coin has resumed its recent bearish following a brief bounce seen on Saturday, as the bulls fail to sustain above the 10.00 threshold, tracking a down day across the crypto board. Despite the steep losses, NEO enjoys a market capitalization of $ 686 million.
NEO/USD 15-minutes chart
- Sellers fight back control after falling channel breakdown confirmed.
- The pattern target lies at 9.30, a break below which 9.20 demand zone will be tested.
- Bulls to face initial rejection near 9.75, the intersection of bearish 21-SMA and pattern support-now-turned resistance.
- Next resistances await at the horizontal 100-SMA at 9.81 and 10.00 (round figure).
NEO/USD daily chart
- Range play intact within a potential rectangle or horizontal channel formation.
- Strong support is aligned at 9.25/15, the confluence of channel support and flat 100-DMA.
- The pattern to get confirmed if the price yields a daily closing below the said support.
- A breach of the last could accentuate the downside, leading to a test of sub-6.00 levels by end-December.
- The immediate upside looks capped by 10.00, with the next resistance now seen at a horizontal 200-DMA of 11.13.
NEO/USD Levels to watch
NEO/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9.6756
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37740
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.75
|Today daily open
|10.053
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|11.42559
|Daily SMA50
|9.58636
|Daily SMA100
|9.24849
|Daily SMA200
|11.12947
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10.205
|Previous Daily Low
|9.4846
|Previous Weekly High
|12.431
|Previous Weekly Low
|9.32
|Previous Monthly High
|13.452
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9.92981
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9.75979
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9.6234
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9.1938
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8.903
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10.3438
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10.6346
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11.0642
