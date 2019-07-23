NEO/USD has gone down from $12.05 to $11.55.

The death cross has been charted in the hourly price chart as SMA 200 crossed over the SMA 50.

NEO/USD daily chart

The daily NEO/USD chart has had three bearish days in a row as the price fell from $13.35 to $11.55 in this period. The hourly price chart is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. After the SMA 50 crossed over with the SMA 20, the market has had solely bearish sessions. The Elliot oscillator shows a bearish session following four straight bullish sessions.

NEO/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour market is trending below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The price was flirting with the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger band before it managed to float above, having found support on the $11.25 level. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 40.60.

NEO/USD hourly chart

The hourly NEO/USD chart is trending in a flag formation, getting primed for a breakout. The market is trending below the red Ichimoku cloud, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The SMA 200 has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, charting the “death cross,” which is a heavily bearish sign. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows nine straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity.

Key Levels

NEO/USD Overview Today last price 11.545 Today Daily Change -0.52300 Today Daily Change % -4.33 Today daily open 12.068 Trends Daily SMA20 14.54635 Daily SMA50 14.63173 Daily SMA100 12.79131 Daily SMA200 10.88286 Levels Previous Daily High 13.113 Previous Daily Low 11.627 Previous Weekly High 14.217 Previous Weekly Low 9.7288 Previous Monthly High 20.849 Previous Monthly Low 11 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 12.19465 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 12.54535 Daily Pivot Point S1 11.42567 Daily Pivot Point S2 10.78333 Daily Pivot Point S3 9.93967 Daily Pivot Point R1 12.91167 Daily Pivot Point R2 13.75533 Daily Pivot Point R3 14.39767



