- NEO/USD has gone down from $12.05 to $11.55.
- The death cross has been charted in the hourly price chart as SMA 200 crossed over the SMA 50.
NEO/USD daily chart
The daily NEO/USD chart has had three bearish days in a row as the price fell from $13.35 to $11.55 in this period. The hourly price chart is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. After the SMA 50 crossed over with the SMA 20, the market has had solely bearish sessions. The Elliot oscillator shows a bearish session following four straight bullish sessions.
NEO/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour market is trending below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The price was flirting with the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger band before it managed to float above, having found support on the $11.25 level. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 40.60.
NEO/USD hourly chart
The hourly NEO/USD chart is trending in a flag formation, getting primed for a breakout. The market is trending below the red Ichimoku cloud, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The SMA 200 has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, charting the “death cross,” which is a heavily bearish sign. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows nine straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity.
Key Levels
NEO/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|11.545
|Today Daily Change
|-0.52300
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.33
|Today daily open
|12.068
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14.54635
|Daily SMA50
|14.63173
|Daily SMA100
|12.79131
|Daily SMA200
|10.88286
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|13.113
|Previous Daily Low
|11.627
|Previous Weekly High
|14.217
|Previous Weekly Low
|9.7288
|Previous Monthly High
|20.849
|Previous Monthly Low
|11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|12.19465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|12.54535
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|11.42567
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.78333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|9.93967
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|12.91167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|13.75533
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14.39767
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
