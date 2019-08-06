NEO/USD went down from $12 to $11.28 over this Tuesday.

The SMA 200 has crossed over the SMA 20 in the hourly NEO/USD price chart.

NEO/USD daily chart

After a period of consolidation, the bears took full control of the market and dropped the price down from $12 to $11.28 this Tuesday. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve is acting as immediate market resistance, while SMA 200 is acting as support. The SMA 50 curve is trending above the daily price chart. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows decreasing bullish momentum.

NEO/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour price chart was trending within the green Ichimoku cloud before the bears took control. The Elliot oscillator shows seven straight bearish sessions of increasing intensity.

NEO/USD hourly chart

The hourly price chart was falling dramatically and flirting with the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger curve. The bulls took over the last two sessions to make sure that the price stays within the band and isn’t undervalued. The SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves are trending above the hourly price chart. The SMA 200 curve has crossed over the SMA 20 curve, which is a bearish sign. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending in the oversold zone.

Key Levels

NEO/USD Overview Today last price 11.29676 Today Daily Change -0.72124 Today Daily Change % -6.00 Today daily open 12.018 Trends Daily SMA20 11.9248 Daily SMA50 14.39768 Daily SMA100 12.93957 Daily SMA200 11.12574 Levels Previous Daily High 12.597 Previous Daily Low 11.903 Previous Weekly High 12.0614 Previous Weekly Low 10.501 Previous Monthly High 18.49 Previous Monthly Low 9.7288 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 12.33189 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 12.16811 Daily Pivot Point S1 11.74833 Daily Pivot Point S2 11.47867 Daily Pivot Point S3 11.05433 Daily Pivot Point R1 12.44233 Daily Pivot Point R2 12.86667 Daily Pivot Point R3 13.13633



