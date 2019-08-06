- NEO/USD went down from $12 to $11.28 over this Tuesday.
- The SMA 200 has crossed over the SMA 20 in the hourly NEO/USD price chart.
NEO/USD daily chart
After a period of consolidation, the bears took full control of the market and dropped the price down from $12 to $11.28 this Tuesday. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve is acting as immediate market resistance, while SMA 200 is acting as support. The SMA 50 curve is trending above the daily price chart. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows decreasing bullish momentum.
NEO/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour price chart was trending within the green Ichimoku cloud before the bears took control. The Elliot oscillator shows seven straight bearish sessions of increasing intensity.
NEO/USD hourly chart
The hourly price chart was falling dramatically and flirting with the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger curve. The bulls took over the last two sessions to make sure that the price stays within the band and isn’t undervalued. The SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves are trending above the hourly price chart. The SMA 200 curve has crossed over the SMA 20 curve, which is a bearish sign. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending in the oversold zone.
Key Levels
NEO/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|11.29676
|Today Daily Change
|-0.72124
|Today Daily Change %
|-6.00
|Today daily open
|12.018
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|11.9248
|Daily SMA50
|14.39768
|Daily SMA100
|12.93957
|Daily SMA200
|11.12574
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|12.597
|Previous Daily Low
|11.903
|Previous Weekly High
|12.0614
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.501
|Previous Monthly High
|18.49
|Previous Monthly Low
|9.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|12.33189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|12.16811
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|11.74833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|11.47867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|11.05433
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|12.44233
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|12.86667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|13.13633
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
