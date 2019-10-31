NEO and ATOM live trading to kick off on October 31.

Binance.US is gradually building a customer base in the united having achieved a $15 million average daily volume.

Binance.US, the subsidiary of the Malta-based Binance has been gaining traction in the past couple of months since its launch. The platform has been able to post a daily average trading volume of $15 million. In addition, Binance.US has been concentrating on launching new products and listing new trading assets.

The latest from the listing desk at the exchange is that Binance.US will be listing both NEO and Cosmos (ATOM). Live trading for these two cryptoassets starts on October 31. Deposits for Both NEO and ATOM started at 9.00 p.m. EST.

NEO has a market cap of $753 million and ranked in the 18th spot according to the data by CoinMarketCap. The crypto has a 24-hour trading volume of $619 million and has corrected lower 5% on the day. NEO is exchanging hands at $10.68 and appears to have ignored the listing on Binance.US.

Cosmos, on the other hand, is trading at $3.11. The action has remained depressed despite the exchange support. Cosmos has a market cap of $593 million and ranked in the 20th spot in the crypto market.