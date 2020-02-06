  • NEO/USD looks likes it could test the key technical resistance of 13.4450.
  • If the market does retrace then 12.310 could be the next support.

NEO/USD Daily Chart

NEO has been on a good run of late and trades 1.55% higher on Thursday.

If the market pulls back then the previous wave high of 12.310 could act as support.

Beyond that, there is a support level at the trendline below the current price level.

The volume has been supporting the buy-side, as when the price has risen the volume increased.

On the hourly timeframe, the 13.000 level has just been rejected so keep an eye on short term retracements.

NEO price analysis

Additional Levels

NEO/USD

Overview
Today last price 12.885
Today Daily Change 0.15260
Today Daily Change % 1.20
Today daily open 12.7324
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 11.39257
Daily SMA50 10.13562
Daily SMA100 10.15803
Daily SMA200 9.7064
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 12.85
Previous Daily Low 12.104
Previous Weekly High 11.838
Previous Weekly Low 10.271
Previous Monthly High 12.31
Previous Monthly Low 8.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 12.56503
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 12.38897
Daily Pivot Point S1 12.27427
Daily Pivot Point S2 11.81613
Daily Pivot Point S3 11.52827
Daily Pivot Point R1 13.02027
Daily Pivot Point R2 13.30813
Daily Pivot Point R3 13.76627

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

