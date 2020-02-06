- NEO/USD looks likes it could test the key technical resistance of 13.4450.
- If the market does retrace then 12.310 could be the next support.
NEO/USD Daily Chart
NEO has been on a good run of late and trades 1.55% higher on Thursday.
If the market pulls back then the previous wave high of 12.310 could act as support.
Beyond that, there is a support level at the trendline below the current price level.
The volume has been supporting the buy-side, as when the price has risen the volume increased.
On the hourly timeframe, the 13.000 level has just been rejected so keep an eye on short term retracements.
Additional Levels
NEO/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|12.885
|Today Daily Change
|0.15260
|Today Daily Change %
|1.20
|Today daily open
|12.7324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|11.39257
|Daily SMA50
|10.13562
|Daily SMA100
|10.15803
|Daily SMA200
|9.7064
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|12.85
|Previous Daily Low
|12.104
|Previous Weekly High
|11.838
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.271
|Previous Monthly High
|12.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|8.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|12.56503
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|12.38897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|12.27427
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|11.81613
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|11.52827
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|13.02027
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|13.30813
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|13.76627
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bulls are poised for mega trend; $10,000 within reach
Bitcoin resumed the upside trend after a short period of consolidation and hit a new high of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,6720.
EOS/USD breaks free from the range; $5.00 on radars
EOS, now the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.2 billion, has gained over 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $4.57 by press time.
Bitcoin bulls aim at $10,000; Ethereum stages an impressive rally
The cryptocurrency market is on fire with Bitcoin and all major altcoins growing sharply during earlu US hours.
XLM/USD goes ballistic
Stellar's XLM, the 13th largest digital coin with the current market value of $1.34 billion, has gained over 7% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0700 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.