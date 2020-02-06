NEO/USD looks likes it could test the key technical resistance of 13.4450.

If the market does retrace then 12.310 could be the next support.

NEO/USD Daily Chart

NEO has been on a good run of late and trades 1.55% higher on Thursday.

If the market pulls back then the previous wave high of 12.310 could act as support.

Beyond that, there is a support level at the trendline below the current price level.

The volume has been supporting the buy-side, as when the price has risen the volume increased.

On the hourly timeframe, the 13.000 level has just been rejected so keep an eye on short term retracements.

Additional Levels